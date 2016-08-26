TOKYO Aug 26 A local Japanese governor on
Friday asked Kyushu Electric Power to temporarily
suspend the Sendai nuclear plant, one of two operating in the
nation, further clouding efforts by the government and utilities
to restart more idled reactors.
Anti-nuclear advocate Satoshi Mitazono, who was elected
governor of Kagoshima prefecture last month, called on Kyushu
Electric to re-examine safety and safety measures at its
facility in southwestern Japan, raising concerns about a series
of strong quakes that struck neighbouring Kumamoto in April.
The request was expected as Mitazono, a former journalist,
had said he wanted the temporary shutdown amid heightened
concerns from local residents about safety and evacuation plans.
Mitazono's pledges to suspend operations at the Sendai plant
are credited with helping him beat in a July election incumbent
Yuichiro Ito, who had agreed to the resumption of Sendai's
reactors.
"As an operator of nuclear power plants, the company has a
duty to sincerely listen and response to the concerns of local
residents. The company should temporarily suspend the nuclear
plant and re-examine safety," Mitazono said in a statement that
was handed to Kyushu Electric President Michiaki Uriu at the
prefectural government offices.
Mitazono has no legal power to shut down operating reactors.
"We will give the matter serious consideration," Kyushu
Electric said in a subsequent statement.
Only three reactors are online in Japan: two at Kyushu
Electric's Sendai plant and one at Shikoku Electric Power's
Ikata station. Utilities have struggled to get nuclear
units running again in the face of a sceptical public after
shutting them all down following the Fukushima disaster of 2011.
Sendai's reactors are already schedule to be stopped for
maintenance this year, one in October and one in December.
Reactors in Japan are required to be shut for servicing after 13
months of commercial operation.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)