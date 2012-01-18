TOKYO Jan 18 Japan will allow extensions
of up to 20 years to a planned 40-year limit on the life of
nuclear reactors, in line with U.S. standards, the government
said.
Japan is set to introduce the limit in the wake of last
year's Fukushima nuclear crisis, the world's worst since
Chernobyl 25 years ago.
The government will allow nuclear plant operators to file
for an extension for each reactor only once and permission would
only be granted if certain conditions were cleared.
Under the current system, nuclear plant operators can file
for an extension of operations after 30 years and are usually
granted 10-year extensions with no limit on how often they
reapply for those extensions as long as they provide required
maintenance.
The ruling party plans to submit the bills on limiting the
length of reactor operations in the current session of
parliament starting later this month.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro and Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)