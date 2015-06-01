TOKYO, June 1 A Japanese consultative committee
on Monday stuck to a controversial government plan for atomic
energy to generate 20-22 percent of the country's electricity by
2030 despite public opposition following the Fukushima nuclear
disaster.
The government will open the plan to the public for comment
for a month from Tuesday and the proposals are expected to be
formally approved by the trade ministry around mid-July, a
ministry official said. They would then become government
policy.
With the renewable contribution set at 22-24 percent of the
electricity mix, critics say the government has not made good on
a promise last year to cut nuclear while expanding renewables.
All of Japan's reactors were shut after the meltdowns at the
Fukushima Daiichi plant north of Tokyo in 2011, the world's
worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986. None has
reopened although two reactors have recently got through safety
checks, with the first restart earmarked for late July.
Nuclear power supplied nearly 30 percent of Japan's
electricity before the closures.
Opinion polls have shown consistent opposition to atomic
energy since the disaster, even after electricity bills rose.
The panel also set a power generation target for liquefied
natural gas (LNG) of 27 percent and coal at 26 percent.
"I am against this draft," one of the members, Professor
Takeo Kikkawa of the Tokyo University of Science, told the
committee meeting. "The reason is that this does not match
Japan's basic energy plan to reduce reliance on nuclear power as
much as possible and maximise introduction of renewable energy."
Kikkawa told Reuters after the meeting he wanted to see
nuclear accounting for 15 percent of the electricity mix with
renewables at 30 percent. Japan should concentrate on building
new nuclear plants because that would be the most effective in
terms of safety, he said.
The basic energy plan, set in April 2014, will be revised
every three years and energy mix goals are subject to change if
necessary, according to the draft.
The shutdown of reactors has pushed coal and LNG consumption
to record highs, causing power costs to soar and adding to
Japan's carbon emissions.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Alan Raybould)