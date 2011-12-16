TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's government is moving to decommission the Fukushima nuclear power plant now that the tsunami-stricken facility has been stabilised, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday.

"The government is due to set a clear roadmap and will do its utmost to decommission the plant," Noda said at a news conference.

Noda earlier on Friday announced the plant has reached cold shutdown, a key milestone in efforts to bring under control the world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl 25 years ago.