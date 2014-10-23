(Corrects first paragraph to say this month, not this week, and
TOKYO Oct 22 Japanese prosecutors must decide
this month whether to charge Tokyo Electric Power Co
former executives for their handling of the 2011 Fukushima
disaster, in a process that could drag the wrecked nuclear
plant's operator into criminal court.
The judicial review is unlikely to see the former Tepco
executives go to jail, legal experts say, but rehashing details
of the meltdowns and explosions that followed an earthquake and
tsunami will cast a harsh light on the struggling utility and
will not help Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's unpopular effort to
restart Japan's nuclear reactors.
The Tokyo's District Prosecutors Office last year declined
to charge more than 30 Tepco and government officials after
investigating a criminal complaint from residents, who said
officials ignored the risks to the Fukushima Daiichi plant from
natural disasters and failed to respond appropriately when
crisis struck.
But a special citizens' panel opened another legal front in
July, asking prosecutors to consider charges of criminal
negligence against three executives over their handling of the
world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
Under the review system, the prosecutors must respond by the
end of the month.
If they again decline to take up the case, as some experts
expect, the 11-member panel of unidentified citizens can order
prosecutors to indict, if eight members vote in favour.
Prosecutorial Review Commissions, made up of citizen
appointees, are a rarely used but high-profile feature of
Japan's legal system introduced after World War Two to curb
bureaucratic over-reach. In 2009, they were given the power to
force prosecutions.
A panel in 2011 forced the prosecution of former opposition
leader Ichiro Ozawa over political funding. He was acquitted in
2012 and remains an opposition figure.
Tepco already faces a string of civil suits, a decades-long,
multibillion dollar decommissioning Fukushima Daiichi and a
struggle to restart a separate undamaged power station, the
world's biggest.
NOT LIKELY
All 48 of Japan's reactors have been idle for more than a
year under a safety regime that incorporated the lessons of
Fukushima, where 160,000 people were forced to flee from a huge
plume of radioactive material that left large areas
uninhabitable for decades.
Backed by Abe's pro-nuclear government, Kyushu Electric
Power Co recently won approval from safety regulators
to restart a plant in southwest Japan but faces opposition from
some neighbouring communities.
Nationwide, a majority of people has consistently opposed
restarting nuclear power, according to opinion polls since the
disaster.
The citizens' panel said Tsunehisa Katsumata, Tepco chairman
at the time of the disaster, and former executive vice
presidents Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro failed to take protect
the Fukushima plant despite warnings it faced big tsunamis.
The prosecutors are unlikely to change their minds, said
Shin Ushijima, an attorney and former public prosecutor.
"Prosecutors exhaust all means in their investigations and
certainly would have in a special case like this, so if they
were convinced they could not prosecute Katsumata and the others
earlier, they will not reach a decision to indict now," he said.
"There is a 50 percent chance that some or all of the three
ex-Tepco executives will be indicted and 99.9 percent chance
those indicted will be found not guilty," Ushijima said.
"How can you prove one person, Katsumata for example, is
liable or guilty, when such a big organisation was behind such a
large accident?"
Tepco faces huge compensation claims and has set aside just
a fraction of the funds needed to decommission the Fukushima
plant.
A court recently ordered the utility to pay compensation to
the family of a woman who killed herself after being forced from
her home because of the disaster. A group of Fukushima workers
is also suing the company for unpaid wages.
(Reporting by James Topham and Aaron Sheldrick; Writing by
