TOKYO Oct 24 Japanese prosecutors have delayed
a decision on whether to charge three former executives of Tokyo
Electric Power Co for their handling of the 2011
Fukushima disaster, an official with a special panel that
requested an indictment said on Friday.
The Tokyo's District Prosecutors Office had been
reinvestigating the case, after a citizens' panel ruled in July
that three former Tepco executives, including then-chairman
Tsunehisa Katsumata, should be indicted over their handling of
the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
The official at the citizens' panel declined to comment on
the details of the notice. Kyodo news agency said the deadline
for a decision had been extended by three months to the end of
January.
Prosecutors last year declined to charge more than 30 Tepco
and government officials who had been accused by residents of
ignoring the risks from natural disasters and failing to respond
appropriately when the crisis struck.
If the prosecutors again decline to take up the case, as
some experts expect, the 11-member panel of unidentified
citizens can order prosecutors to indict if eight members vote
in favour.
Prosecutorial Review Commissions, made up of citizen
appointees, are a rarely used but high-profile feature of
Japan's legal system introduced after World War Two to curb
bureaucratic over-reach. They were given the power to force
prosecutions in 2009.
