(Updates to cite document)
By Kentaro Hamada and Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, July 31 A Japanese civilian judiciary
panel on Friday forced prosecutors to indict three former Tokyo
Electric Power (Tepco) executives for failing to take
measures to prevent the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.
The decision is unlikely to lead to a conviction of the
former executives, after prosecutors twice said they would not
bring charges, but means they will be summoned to appear in
court to give evidence.
Tokyo prosecutors in January rejected the panel's judgment
that the three should be charged, citing insufficient evidence.
But the 11 unidentified citizens on the panel forced the
indictment after a second vote, which makes an indictment
mandatory.
The three are former chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 75, and
former executives Sakae Muto, 65, and Ichiro Takekuro, 69.
Citizens' panels, made up of residents selected by lottery,
are a rarely used but high-profile feature of Japan's legal
system introduced after World War Two to curb bureaucratic
overreach.
The panel ruled that the former executives had failed to
take countermeasures to strengthen the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear
plant despite foreseeing the dangers of a severe nuclear crisis
it faced from tsunamis, according to a copy of the 31-page
ruling seen by Reuters.
The Tokyo Public Prosecutors' office could not be
immediately reached for comment.
An earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 destroyed the plant,
220 km (130 miles) northeast of Tokyo, sparking triple nuclear
meltdowns, forcing more than 160,000 residents to flee nearby
towns and contaminating water, food and air in the world's worst
nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
Prosecutors declined in 2013 to charge more than 30 Tepco
and other officials who had been accused by residents of
ignoring the risks of natural disasters and failing to respond
appropriately to the crisis.
Prosecutors reopened the case after the citizens' panel
ruled last year that the three former Tepco executives should be
charged.
(Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Nick Macfie)