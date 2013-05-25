TOKYO May 25 At least four people, and possibly
up to 55, were exposed to radiation when radioactive material
leaked during a laboratory experiment in Japan, the facility's
operators said on Saturday, although authorities were not told
of the leak for two days.
The radioactive material also leaked outside the nuclear
physics laboratory in Tokaimura, 110 km (65 miles) northeast of
Tokyo, during the experiment on Thursday, the Japan Atomic
Energy Agency (JAEA) said in a statement.
The JAEA did not report the leak to the government's nuclear
regulator until more than 34 hours later.
"We may have been too lax in our way of thinking and dealing
with these nuclear materials," Taichi Miura, a director at the
High Energy Accelerator Research Organization that runs the
laboratory jointly with the JAEA, told a news conference.
The incident highlights how Japan is still struggling with
nuclear safety issues after the 2011 Fukushima disaster and
comes as Japan debates whether to re-start dozens of commercial
nuclear reactors that have sat idle since the crisis.
Japan has imposed stricter safety measures since the
meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station north of
Tokyo. Nuclear operators have only two of 50 reactors running
while they await safety checks from Japan's new regulator.
The JAEA statement on Saturday said researchers were using a
proton beam on gold to generate particles during the experiment.
All four of those confirmed to have been exposed were
involved in the experiment but none of them needed to be taken
to hospital, a JAEA spokesman said.
The radioactive material most likely leaked outside the
facility because a ventilation fan was being used, officials
said. A JAEA spokesman was not immediately able to confirm what
types of radioactive substances were leaked.
Four men were exposed to radiation of between 0.6 and 1.6
millisieverts, the JAEA said. Another 51 people who were in the
building at the time are being examined, it said.
Japanese law has set an annual radiation exposure safety
threshold of 50 millisieverts for nuclear plant workers during
normal operations.
Japanese officials were investigating the leak on Saturday.
Tokaimura is where Japan's commercial nuclear power industry
began in the 1950s and is also the site of its worst nuclear
accident before the Fukushima crisis in 2011.
In 1999, two people died after an accident at a Tokaimura
uranium reprocessing facility.
