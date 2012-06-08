By Linda Sieg and Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's prime minister said on
Friday that two idled nuclear reactors in western Japan must be
restarted to protect jobs and ensure the "survival of society",
risking a voter backlash given safety fears more than a year
after the Fukushima crisis.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda sought to soothe those worries
at a news conference just hours after the former president of
Fukushima plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co
testified in front of a panel appointed by parliament to probe
the disaster.
The ex-president, Masataka Shimizu, denied allegations he
had considered pulling out all the plant's workers as they
battled the world's worst atomic accident in 25 years following
the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
But he acknowledged he might not have been clear about his
intentions.
Noda's decision to restart the two reactors, expected to be
confirmed at a meeting with key ministers, will ease worries
about power shortages among firms in the region, including
struggling electronics giants Panasonic Corp and Sharp
Corp.
But the move, seen by many as a first step to bringing more
reactors on line even before a new nuclear regulator is in
place, could undermine Noda's already sagging support among
voters still worried about safety.
Noda said the government had confirmed that even if Kansai
Electric Co's two reactors at its Ohi plant in Fukui
lost power as happened after Fukushima, there would be no damage
to the reactors' core.
"Cheap and stable electricity is vital. If all the reactors
that previously provided 30 percent of Japan's electricity
supply are halted, or kept idle, Japanese society cannot
survive," Noda said, pointing to the possibility that more
companies would shift output offshore and jobs would be lost.
"It is my decision that Ohi reactors No.3 and No.4 should be
restarted to protect the people's livelihoods."
Nuclear power had supplied nearly 30 percent of Japan's
electricity before last year's quake and tsunami wrecked the
Fukushima plant, spewing radiation and forcing mass evacuations.
All of the country's 50 reactors have gone offline since,
risking power shortages especially in the western metropolis of
Osaka and other parts of Kansai Electric's service area.
VOTERS WANT SAFETY
The governor of the host prefecture of Fukui had insisted
that Noda make his stance clear to the public. A formal decision
is expected to be made soon at a meeting of Noda and other key
ministers after the Fukui governor responds.
Japanese voters, however, have grown wary of nuclear power
since Fukushima, with surveys showing that about 70 percent want
to abandon reliance on atomic energy even if not immediately.
Around 1,000 people protested outside the prime minister's
office in central Tokyo after his news conference, chanting "We
oppose restarts" and "Protect our children". More were joining
the crowd of office workers, mothers with children and elderly
as they waved banners opposing nuclear power.
"The overwhelming majority of the public do not want nuclear
reactor restarts, and they are more than ready to work together
and conserve power over the summer to remain nuclear free,"
environmental group Greenpeace said in a statement.
"By ignoring them and continuing his reckless push to
restart Ohi, Prime Minister Noda is compromising the health and
safety of millions, and showing just how deep his government is
in the pocket of the nuclear industry," it said.
The government is currently thrashing out a new medium-term
energy strategy to replace a 2010 plan that would have boosted
nuclear power to 30 percent of electricity supply by 2030.
Experts say a 15 percent target for 2030 is likely but the
government is not likely to pledge to abandon atomic energy
completely by mid-century given the clout of the nuclear
industry and business worries about higher electricity costs.
In a sign of the close ties that bind corporate Japan,
former Tepco president Shimizu, a target of public outrage after
the accident, will this month become an outside board member of
Fuji Oil Co., which is owned by AOC Holdings Inc, a firm in
which Tepco has an 8.7 percent stake.
Shimizu was widely criticized for vanishing from public view
three days after the disaster struck. He was later hospitalized
for dizziness and high blood pressure, leaving the utility's
chairman to supervise operations during his absence.
On Friday, he apologised again for the nuclear disaster but
denied charges by then-premier Naoto Kan that he had considered
pulling out all the plant's workers.
When pressed, however, Shimizu - whose frequent comments
that he could not recall certain conversations prompted a rebuke
from the panel chairman - said he had never clearly stated that
some staff would remain.