TOKYO, April 6 Japan should reduce its reliance
on nuclear power from pre-Fukushima crisis levels as soon as
possible, Trade minister Yukio Edano said on Friday, as the
government debates whether to restart reactors taken offline
since the accident.
The government is in the process of crafting a new energy
mix in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, the worst nuclear
crisis in 25 years, with options for atomic energy ranging from
zero to 35 percent of the nation's electricity supply.
Nuclear power accounted for about 30 percent of Japan's
electricity supply before the Fukushima plant was wrecked in the
March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, triggering radiation leaks
that caused mass evacuations and widespread contamination.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)