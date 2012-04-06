TOKYO, April 6 Japan should reduce its reliance on nuclear power from pre-Fukushima crisis levels as soon as possible, Trade minister Yukio Edano said on Friday, as the government debates whether to restart reactors taken offline since the accident.

The government is in the process of crafting a new energy mix in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, the worst nuclear crisis in 25 years, with options for atomic energy ranging from zero to 35 percent of the nation's electricity supply.

Nuclear power accounted for about 30 percent of Japan's electricity supply before the Fukushima plant was wrecked in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, triggering radiation leaks that caused mass evacuations and widespread contamination. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)