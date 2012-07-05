By Risa Maeda and Linda Sieg
| TOKYO, July 5
TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Fukushima nuclear crisis
was a preventable disaster resulting from "collusion" among the
government, regulators and the plant operator, an expert panel
said on Thursday, wrapping up an inquiry into the worst nuclear
accident in 25 years.
Damage from a big earthquake on March 11 last year, and not
just the ensuing tsunami, could not be ruled out as a cause of
the accident, the panel said, a finding that could have serious
implications as Japan seeks to bring idled reactors back on
line.
The panel also pointed to problems in the response of plant
operator Tokyo Electric Power Co and then Prime Minister Naoto
Kan, who resigned last year after criticism of his handling of a
natural disaster that developed into a man-made crisis.
"The ... Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant accident was the
result of collusion between the government, the regulators and
Tepco, and the lack of governance by said parties," the panel
said in an English summary of a 641-page Japanese report.
Regulators, it said, had been were reluctant to adopt global
safety standards that could have helped prevent the disaster in
which reactors melted down, spewing radiation and forcing about
150,000 people from their homes, many of whom will never return.
"Across the board, the Commission found ignorance and
arrogance unforgivable for anyone or any organisation that deals
with nuclear power. We found a disregard for global trends and a
disregard for public safety," the panel said.
The panel's finding that seismic damage may well have played
a role could also affect the restart of reactors that were taken
offline, mostly for maintenance and safety checks, in the months
since Fukushima.
"We have proved that it cannot be said that there would have
been no crisis without the tsunami," Katsuhiko Ishibashi, a
seismologist and panel member, said in the report.
Experts have said that an active fault may lie under Kansai
Electric Power Co's Ohi plant in western Japan, whose No. 3 unit
began supplying electricity to the grid early on Thursday.
Ohi's No. 4 unit will come on line later this month after the
government approved the restarts to avoid a power shortage.
The report by the experts - one of three panels looking into
the Fukushima disaster - follows a six-month investigation
involving more than 900 hours of hearings and interviews with
more than 1,100 people, the first such inquiry of its kind.
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES
Many of the shocking details of the disaster, including
operator Tokyo Electric Power Co's (Tepco) failure to prepare
for a massive tsunami and a chaotic response by the utility and
government, have already been made public.
The report pointed to numerous missed opportunities to take
steps to prevent the disaster, citing lobbying by the nuclear
power companies as well as a "safety myth" mindset that
permeated the industry and the regulatory regime as among the
reasons for the failure to be prepared.
Resource-poor Japan has for decades promoted nuclear power
as safe, cheap and clean. Atomic energy supplied nearly 30
percent of electricity needs before the disaster.
"As a result of inadequate oversight, the SA (Severe
Accident) countermeasures implemented in Japan were practically
ineffective compared to the countermeasures in place abroad, and
actions were significantly delayed as a result," it said.
Tepco came under heavy criticism in the report, including
for putting cost-cutting steps ahead of safety as nuclear power
became less profitable over the years. "While giving lip service
to a policy of 'safety first', in actuality, safety suffered at
the expense of other management priorities," the team said.
In a report on its own internal investigation issued last
month, Tepco denied responsibility, saying the big "unforeseen"
tsunami was to blame - though it admitted that in hindsight it
was insufficiently prepared.
Tepco, struggling under huge costs for compensation, cleanup
and decommissioning, was effectively nationalised last month
with a 1 trillion yen injection of public funds.
The panel also said it had found no evidence to back up
Kan's allegation that Tepco had planned to abandon the
tsunami-ravaged plant as the crisis risked spinning out of
control.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)