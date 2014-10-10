By Kentaro Hamada
| SATSUMASENDAI, Japan
SATSUMASENDAI, Japan Oct 10 As part of a plan
to restart its nuclear industry, Japan on Thursday began a
controversial consultation process with local residents near
idled reactors that was criticised for failing to give everyone
in the region a say.
More than a year after Japan's last reactor was shut down in
the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, officials began a
series of townhall meetings to explain the approval process that
cleared the Sendai plant in the southwest of the country for
restart.
But local authorities set strict ground rules for the first
meeting in Satsumasendai, the coastal city of 98,000 people
1,000 km (600 miles) southwest of Tokyo that hosts the
two-reactor Kyushu Electric Power Co facility.
"As we saw in Fukushima, once there's an accident, the
impact is felt across a large region," said Makoto Matsuzaki, an
anti-nuclear legislator for Kagoshima prefecture, where
Satsumasendai is located.
"They face that risk but have no rights and no say," said
the Japanese Communist Party assemblywoman. "It's like going to
get a risky surgery at a hospital without giving your consent."
More than 160,000 people were forced to flee their homes
after the triple meltdowns at Fukushima, the worst nuclear
accident since Chernobyl, and towns closest to the Tokyo
Electric Power Co plant remain off limits.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government wants to bring
reactors back online once they pass tougher security checks
imposed after the Fukushima disaster. Japan must import
expensive fossil fuels to replace the power from the nation's 48
nuclear power stations, which previously supplied around 30
percent of Japan's electricity.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) approved Sendai's
safety features in September. The plant still needs to pass
operational safety checks.
The government says it will defer to local authorities
before proceeding, but there are no legally binding rules
governing the consultation process.
Kagoshima Governor Yuichiro Ito says the final decision will
rest with the governments of the prefecture and Satsumasendai.
Ito and the city's mayor, Hideo Iwakiri, both favour restarting
the plant.
In Ichikikushikino, a town less than 5 km from the plant,
more than half the 30,000 residents signed a petition opposing
the restart. That town and nearby Hioki city, with 50,000
people, have both formally asked to be part of the approval
process, but Governor Ito has refused.
Nuclear power is unpopular nationwide after the Fukushima
disaster. Cities and towns that host nuclear plants often
support them as they depend on the facilities for jobs and
government subsidies, while nearby towns are often less
supportive.
City and prefectural officials hosting Thursday's townhall
barred the 1,000 residents who packed a concert hall from
recording the briefing and ruled out questions on such areas of
concern as evacuation plans or the broad issue of restarts.
Activists and residents say evacuation plans drafted by
local authorities are unrealistic and should be vetted by the
NRA.
Instead, dark-suited NRA officials fielded specific,
technical questions about the vetting process that the agency
followed in clearing Sendai for restart.
"What is the point of this meeting then?" asked one woman,
who said she ought to be allowed to record the proceedings.
Organisers were forced to introduce a lottery system due to
the high interest in attending the meeting. An official said
residents were assigned seats to ensure that everyone was able
to sit.
In a statement emailed to Reuters, Greenpeace called the
meetings a "farce". The group said it was clear officials
considered the event a one-way conversation without truly
addressing residents' concerns.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito in TOKYO; Editing by
William Mallard and Jeremy Laurence)