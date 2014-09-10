TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's nuclear regulator gave
final safety approval to restart two reactors at Kyushu Electric
Power Co Inc's Sendai plant on Wednesday, the
regulator's first major ruling since it was formed in the
aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
All 48 of Japan's nuclear reactors have been gradually idled
since a massive earthquake and tsunami set off a devastating
nuclear disaster at Fukushima and sparked public opposition to
atomic power.
The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been
pressing to restart reactors that receive safety approval from
the Nuclear Regulation Authority to reduce Japan's reliance on
expensive imported fuel. Japan is also moving to shutter the
nation's oldest reactors that are 40 years old or more.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Michael Perry)