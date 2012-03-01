* Quite possible for no reactors to retart by summer-Edano
* Dwindling nuclear usage comes when Japan copes with cuts
in Iran oil imports
By Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, March 1 It is possible none of
Japan's nuclear reactors, all but two of which were shut down
after last year's Fukushima disaster, will be up and running
this summer when electricity demand peaks, the trade minister
said on Thursday.
Only two of 54 reactors are still operating amid safety
concerns after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered a
radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant, leading to widespread contamination and
mass evacuations.
Tokyo Electric's last active reactor is set to go into
maintenance on March 26, while Hokkaido Electric's
Tomari No. 3 unit is scheduled to be closed for routine checks
in late April or early May.
No reactors shut for routine maintenance have restarted as
they need to meet new safety checks and receive clearance from
both the central and local governments.
"A tight supply-demand balance (of electricity) does not
affect our judgment on nuclear safety and we are in the process
of making that judgment," Trade Minister Yukio Edano, who holds
the energy portfolio, told parliament.
"It is a quite possible that no reactors will resume
operations towards the summer."
It was the clearest statement yet by Edano that all the
reactors might well be offline in the summer. Edano said in
January that Japan could avoid the mandatory power cuts seen
last summer even if all reactors were down.
But some manufacturers such as steel makers are pressing for
restarts, fearing that potential power shortages and more costly
electricity will squeeze profits already hit by a strong yen.
Last summer, car and electronics makers coped with power
cuts by shifting work schedules to off-peak hours -- a big
logistical headache that required negotiations with unions --
while big steel makers met most needs with in-house electricity.
No reactor can restart until it passes computer-simulated
"stress tests" to confirm it can withstand earthquakes and
tsunamis on the scale that wrecked Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi
plant. Then cabinet ministers need to sign off and local
governments, by custom although not by law, need to agree.
This month, the government nuclear safety watchdog approved
first-stage stress tests on an initial pair of idled reactors,
but the government has yet to make clear if second-stage stress
tests -- simulations in which a nuclear plant is exposed to
several severe events at the same time -- are also necessary.
After Fukushima destroyed the myth that nuclear power was
safe, even some pro-nuclear local authorities want new safety
guidelines. Others say no reactors should resume operation until
an official probe of the Fukushima accident is completed and the
causes made clear -- a step not likely until May or June.
The dwindling share of nuclear power -- which before the
crisis accounted for 30 percent of electricity demand -- has
forced Japan to import more oil and liquefied natural gas even
as global energy prices soar amid growing tension between Iran
and the West.