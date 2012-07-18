(Corrects Hokuriku's company ric in para 5 to )
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, July 18 Japan will on Wednesday restart
its second nuclear reactor after the Fukushima crisis closed the
nation's atomic power plants, even as fresh concerns surfaced
about the unit's positioning near a faultline.
The Ohi No.4 reactor, 370 km (230 miles) west of Tokyo is
scheduled to be restarted at 9 p.m. (1200 GMT), according to the
operator, Kansai Electric Power Co. It is expected to
reach full criticality by 6 a.m. on Thursday (2100 GMT on
Wednesday).
The No.3 reactor at the station was reactivated earlier this
month, to help avert possible power shortages more than a year
after an earthquake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear power plant, triggering a series of meltdowns.
All 50 reactors operating in the country were subsequently
taken off line for maintenance and tests.
The Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA) said on
Wednesday it would order a reassessment of geological data after
seismologists said there were potentially active faults under
Ohi and the nearby Shika station, operated by Hokuriku Electric
Power Co.
The assessments will not prevent the restart of Ohi reactor
No. 4, Jiji news agency reported, citing vice-trade and industry
minister Seishu Makino.
The restarts have prompted street protests, with more than
100,000 people pouring through central Tokyo on Monday to
denounce atomic energy.
The future of nuclear power poses serious problems for Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda ahead of an election that could come
later this year, threatening to further dent his declining
support and fracture his Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ),
already divided over a plan to double the sales tax.
One day after Monday's anti-nuclear rally, three members of
parliament's upper house left the DPJ, citing opposition to the
reactor restarts and the sales tax rise as well the possibility
that Japan might join a U.S.-led free trade pact.
Opposition parties already control the upper house, which
can block bills. The defections further weaken Noda's hand in
talks with rival parties, which are pushing for a snap election.
In response to public criticism, the government on Tuesday
said it would ban employees of electric utilities from speaking
at public hearings being held around Japan on producing a
post-Fukushima energy policy.
A spokesman for Kansai Electric said the company had
received no order from NISA, but was ready to carry out a
reassessment on Ohi if necessary.
Hokuriku Electric said in a statement on Tuesday that it
stood by its findings that the fault line below the 19-year-old
Shika reactor was inactive.
NISA said in April it was concerned about an active fault
under the Tsuruga nuclear plant not far from Shika and operated
by unlisted Japan Atomic Power Co.
(Additional reporting by Linda Sieg and Osamu Tsukimori in
Tokyo; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick, Ron Popeski and Anthony
Barker)