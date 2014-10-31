(Adds quote, details)
TOKYO Oct 31 The governor of Kagoshima
prefecture, home to Kyushu Electric Power Co's Sendai
plant, said restarting the nuclear facility was in its "final
stage" in a positive sign for the industry, as the trade
minister reiterated support for reviving idled reactors.
All 48 of Japan's nuclear reactors remain offline more than
three years after an earthquake and tsunami set off meltdowns at
the Fukushima Daiichi plant, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
government is pushing to restart reactors that meet new
regulatory guidelines.
Kyushu Electric's two-reactor Sendai plant, located 1,000 km
(600 miles) southwest of Tokyo in Satsumasendai, was the first
to pass the independent regulator's safety guidelines last
month.
"We are in the final stage on the issue of the Sendai
plant's restart," said Kagoshima governor Yuichiro Ito during a
meeting with newly appointed trade minister Yoichi Miyazawa on
Friday.
Japan has said it would defer to local authorities to
approve any restart.
The city assembly of Satsumasendai voted in favour of
restarting the plant this week and Kagoshima's prefectural
assembly is expected to vote to finalise the restart next
Friday, local politicians say.
Only eight lawmakers out of 49 state assemblymen are opposed
to restarting the plant.
Ito did not give a timeline for a possible restart of the
plant, but any return to operations is seen as unlikely until
next year.
Miyazawa, who was appointed to head the powerful trade
ministry after the sudden resignation of his predecessor over a
political funds scandal, said he planned to tour the nuclear
plant and talk to local politicians in Kagoshima next Monday,
Nov. 3.
Reporting by Mari Saito