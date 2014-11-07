* Sendai nuclear plant wins regional approval to restart
* Plant still needs to pass safety checks
* Restart unlikely before 2015
(Adds governor's support, more information)
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 7 Regional authorities in Japan on
Friday approved the restart of the idled Sendai nuclear plant
of Kyushu Electric Power Co, paving the way for a
revival of the stalled industry more than three years after the
Fukushima disaster.
The move represents a victory for the government of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, which has defended the importance of
nuclear power for resource-starved Japan and pushed to restart
its fleet of 48 offline reactors.
The two-reactor Sendai plant, located 1,000 km (600 miles)
southwest of Tokyo in Kagoshima prefecture, won an important
endorsement for the restart from the local township last month.
"I have decided that it is unavoidable to restart the No. 1
and No. 2 Sendai nuclear reactors," Governor Yuichiro Ito told
reporters, public broadcaster NHK showed.
"I have said that assuring safety is a prerequisite (for
restart) and that the government must ensure safety and publicly
explain it thoroughly to residents."
The Sendai plant is still unlikely to reopen until next year
as the utility still needs to pass operational safety checks.
Shares in Kyushu Electric jumped 4.0 percent on Friday,
compared to the 0.5 percent rise on Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei
.
Kagoshima held several townhall meetings in areas closest to
the nuclear plant ahead of the vote, but some residents
complained that they were restricted from asking about
evacuation plans.
In a vote on Friday, 38 of the 47 members of Kagoshima's
prefectural assembly backed the restart.
Protesters crowded the assembly hall and stood up moments
before the vote to wave pink signs that read "NO restart," local
TV showed. Residents opposed to the restart lined the street
outside the prefectural building, holding placards and flags
protesting the decision.
Screams and yelling from opponents of the restart drowned
out the final vote.
Japan has said it would defer to regional authorities to
approve any restart. The Sendai plant now faces few obstacles,
having secured approval from the host city, its mayor, the
prefectural assembly and now an official endorsement from its
governor.
If the move goes through, the Sendai reactors would become
the first to restart under a new, independent regulator formed
after a massive earthquake and tsunami set off multiple
meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima
Daiichi plant in 2011.
Japan has been forced to import expensive fossil fuels to
replace atomic power, which supplied around 30 percent of the
country's electricity before the 2011 disaster.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Mari Saito; Additional
reporting by Chris Meyers; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Michael Perry)