By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's government is aiming to
restart a nuclear reactor by around June following a lengthy and
politically-sensitive approval process in the wake of the
Fukushima disaster, sources familiar with the plans said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been pushing to
bring some of the country's reactors back online after all 48
closed following meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in
March 2011, arguing they are key to economic growth.
A reboot in what was once the third-biggest user of nuclear
power would boost its utilities, which have been hit by huge
losses as they switch to fossil fuels and upgrade nuclear
plants, with two turning to the government for bailouts.
But the move would be controversial in a nation where most
oppose nuclear power, with memories still fresh of the worst
atomic crisis since Chernobyl in 1986.
"We urge the government to take into full consideration the
tremendous suffering from the nuclear power plant accident and
make sure that future policy ensures the safety and peace of
mind of all citizens," Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori said,
when asked about restarts.
Kyushu Electric Power Co will be given the
greenlight to restart two nuclear units in southwestern Japan,
with June pencilled in for the first unit, according to three
sources familiar with the government's thinking. They declined
to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with
media.
By June, Japan's Nuclear Regulatory Authority is expected to
have completed the final checks and appraisal of the reactors at
Kyushu Electric's Sendai station, letting Abe give the final
go-ahead after local authority approval late last year.
A June restart would also mean local elections scheduled for
April would be out of the way, giving the government some leeway
to take such a potentially unpopular step.
An industry ministry spokesman said no announcement had been
made on Sendai's restart date.
MOTHBALLED
A gradual return to nuclear would not immediately end
Japan's heavy reliance on fossil fuel imports that has stoked a
record trade deficit.
The use of fuel oil is likely the first to be curbed as it
is the most expensive substitute and is being burned in older
units that had been mothballed until being brought back online
after Fukushima.
Demand for coal and liquefied natural gas, which has hit
successive records as nuclear plants were shut down, will likely
remain high, utilities and analysts have said.
Kyushu Electric's Sendai reactors, commissioned around 30
years ago, received initial safety clearance in September.
Two more rounds of checks are ongoing and, while there have
been hitches, the June start date looks feasible for inspectors
to finish their job, said another source.
However, there is a chance restarts could be delayed as the
units have been shut for more than three years and may need
further maintenance.
(Editing by Joseph Radford; Additional reporting by Osamu
Tsukimori)