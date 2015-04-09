By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, April 9 Japan's atomic regulator is "very
close" to finishing its review of two reactors in southern Japan
that are slated to be the first to restart under new rules
introduced since the Fukushima nuclear disaster, one of its
commissioners told Reuters.
Restarting the first reactors will end the country's longest
period without nuclear power. Prior to the meltdowns at the
Fukushima Daiichi plant in 2011, Japan was the third biggest
user of the resource.
The disaster led to the eventual shut down of all reactors
and operators were required to relicense their reactors after
the disaster highlighted regulatory failings and led to the
creation of a new, more independent, oversight body.
"As for the licensing procedure, it is very close to the
end," Toyoshi Fuketa, a commissioner at the Nuclear Regulatory
Authority, told Reuters at the close of a seminar on
decommissioning on Wednesday.
Fuketa said he could not give a firm timeframe, when asked.
Kyushu Electric Power Co received the first
approval of a three-step process in September for its Sendai No.
1 and No. 2 reactors, which were commissioned about 30 years
ago.
Once the licensing procedure is passed, the reactors need to
go through pre-service inspection before they can be restarted.
"We need to have a period for inspection and this is the
first experience for Kyushu and for us," Fuketa said. "It will
take a certain time, quite difficult to say."
Fuketa anticipated hitches in the start up because both
reactors have been shut down for an extended period. Sendai No.
1 has been idled since May 2011, while the No. 2 reactor has
been shut since September 2011.
"I also personally expect we will face minor troubles - not
an accident - as they have been down for a certain period of
time," Fuketa said, referring to possible equipment failures.
Japan's government is aiming to restart the first nuclear
reactor by around June, sources told Reuters earlier this year.
Kyushu Electric said last month it is aiming to get ready to
reboot the no. 1 reactor at the end of June.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been pushing to
bring some of the country's reactors back online, arguing they
are key to economic growth.
But the move would be controversial in a nation where most
oppose nuclear power, with memories still fresh of the worst
atomic crisis since Chernobyl in 1986. Opinion polls show a
consistent majority oppose restarts, even though power bills
have risen.
