* Country has been inching back towards nuclear power
* But number of reactors seen starting in next few yrs has
dropped
* Legal challenges from public are major hurdle for
utilities
By Kentaro Hamada and Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, Sept 1 The number of Japanese nuclear
reactors likely to restart in the next few years has halved, hit
by legal challenges and worries about meeting tougher safety
standards imposed in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, a
Reuters analysis shows.
The country has been inching back to nuclear energy, turning
on its first reactor in mid-August after a two-year blackout,
with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and many in industry looking to
cut fuel bills despite widespread public opposition to atomic
power.
But the analysis shows that of the other 42 operable
reactors remaining in the country, just seven are likely to be
turned on in the next few years, down from the 14 predicted in a
similar survey last year.
The findings are based on reactor inspection data from
industry watchdog the Nuclear Regulation Authority, court
rulings and interviews with local authorities, utilities and
energy experts. They also show that nine reactors are unlikely
to ever restart and that the fate of the remaining 26 looks
uncertain.
"Four-and-a-half years after the events started unfolding at
Fukushima Daiichi, the Japanese government, the nuclear
utilities and the NRA have not succeeded in overcoming complete
planning insecurity for investors. The outlook for restarts is
as cloudy as ever," said Mycle Schneider, an independent energy
consultant in Paris.
Japan's utilities have been burning liquefied natural gas
(LNG) in record quantities to make up for lost nuclear capacity,
bolstering international markets for the fuel LNG-AS.
LEGAL WOES
Legal challenges from local residents have hit all atomic
plants, with the country's most nuclear-reliant utility Kansai
Electric Power issued with court rulings preventing the
restart of four reactors despite two of them already receiving
NRA approval to switch on.
Kansai has appealed the judgements but the court cases may
take years to resolve if the rulings are not overturned on the
first appeal.
Tougher safety standards and stricter implementation of
rules since Fukushima have also been hitting restarts. Japan
Atomic Power has been battling a regulatory ruling that one of
its reactors sits above an active fault, meaning it must be
decommissioned.
And highlighting the pitfalls of rebooting the industry,
Kyushu Electric was forced to slow the ramp up of power
from its Sendai No. 1 reactor after it restarted around
mid-August due to problems with pumping equipment. Engineers
warn that firing up reactors that have been offline for
prolonged periods could be fraught with such troubles.
But offering some hope to nuclear operators, some aging
units may be given a new lease of life as the NRA considers
applications for operation beyond the standard 40 years.
Two Kansai units, both around 40 years old, are being vetted
for extensions. The regulator has said it would be very strict
on granting permission, but Kansai is pushing for acceptance of
less costly measures on fireproofing thousands of kilometres of
wiring.
(Additional reporting by Kira Wang and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing
by Joseph Radford)