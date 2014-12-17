TOKYO Dec 17 Japan's atomic regulator gave
initial safety clearance on Wednesday to two reactors operated
by Kansai Electric Power, Japan's most nuclear-reliant
utility, the second approval under new rules introduced after
the Fukushima crisis.
The possible restart of the Takahama nuclear plant west of
Tokyo is good news for Kansai Electric, which is expected to log
its fourth consecutive year of losses this year and is widely
reported to raise electricity rates for a second time.
All 48 of Japan's nuclear reactors were gradually taken
offline after the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in
northeast Japan following an earthquake and tsunami, that set
off the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
The shutdown has forced nuclear operators to turn to more
expensive fossil fuels to run power stations, pushing most of
them into a sustained period of losses.
Japan's public remains opposed to atomic power, but Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been pushing to restart
nuclear reactors that meet strict rules set after the Fukushima
disaster.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority published its draft safety
approval of Takahama No. 3 and No. 4 reactors, which will be
followed by a month-long public comment period.
It will be the second plant to receive regulatory clearance
to restart after Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai plant
for restart earlier this year.
There remains no timetable for a restart but many expect the
Sendai plant to start operating again sometime next year.
