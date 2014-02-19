(Removes initials from headline. Text unchanged)
TOKYO Feb 19 Japan will fast-track the restart
of some nuclear reactors, the regulator said on Wednesday,
potentially breaking a logjam that has kept the country without
nuclear power in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
Making a priority list for a few nuclear plants will move
them forward in an approval process that has become bogged down
in laborious safety checks and paperwork.
It remains unclear when any of Japan's 48 reactors could
come back on-line, but fast-tracking the process is good news
for the nuclear industry, which had been hoping to begin the
restarts by the middle of this year.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA), an independent body
created in 2012, said it will craft a priority list of plants
that meet its earthquake and tsunami criteria as early as next
month, selecting a few to expedite from six pressurised water
reactors run by Kansai Electric Power Co, Kyushu
Electric Power, Hokkaido Electric Power and
Shikoku Electric Power.
Japan's nuclear shutdown has forced the resource-poor nation
to import costly fossil fuel, pushing the economy into a record
18 months of trade deficits.
The regulator began vetting restart applications from eight
utilities last July under new, tougher guidelines. The process
has already run over the initially expected six months, with no
end in sight. The NRA has come under fire from utilities and
Japan's biggest corporations for the slow pace in approving
restarts.
Regulatory officials will compile reports on a handful of
prioritised plants, which will then be handed off for public
comment for an additional four weeks. The NRA will also hold
townhall meetings in local communities where plants are based to
field any scientific and technical questions.
Trade and industry minister Toshimitsu Motegi said this week
the regulator should give some sort of "outlook" for the restart
process so plant operators can plan their business accordingly.
Hokkaido Electric, which is seeking to restart its 3-reactor
Tomari plant, has said it is considering additional rate hikes
to offset high fuel costs.
NRA chairman Shunichi Tanaka said comments by Motegi or
pressure from utilities did not affect decisions by the
regulator. "This has absolutely no impact on our review," he
said. "There is no chance we will be swayed."
