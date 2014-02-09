(Repeats article first published on Sunday. No changes to
By James Topham and Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO Feb 9 Hundreds of technicians and
engineers are camped out in Tokyo hotels trying to revive
Japan's nuclear industry, shut down in the wake of the Fukushima
disaster almost three years ago.
It's proving a hard slog. A new, more independent regulator
is in place, asking difficult questions and seeking to impose
tougher safety rules on powerful utilities that were largely
their own masters for the past 50 years.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) was created in 2012
and set new safety guidelines in July last year. It now has four
teams vetting reactors at nine nuclear power stations on a list
of those seeking to re-start. A deadline to complete the checks
has been missed as the NRA is still asking for reams of
information. No one is able to predict when the first of 48
reactors will be turned back on.
The delays are biting the utilities which are having to
spend billions of dollars to import fossil fuels to keep the
power on, pushing Japan into a record trade deficit and risking
undermining Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's polices to end years of
stagnant growth.
"All the utilities are in a similar situation and, unless
outstanding issues are resolved, we can't judge that they are in
compliance with the standards," Tomoya Ichimura, an NRA
director, told Reuters.
SLOW PROGRESS
The regulator and staff from the utilities and Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries Ltd, a leading supplier of nuclear
plant equipment, are ploughing through mountains of paperwork on
the technical specifications of reactors and their vulnerability
to natural disasters such as the earthquake and tsunami that
knocked out the Fukushima Daiichi station in March 2011.
All lack experience in carrying out such detailed safety
checks because of the lax regime that existed before Fukushima.
"Only the framework of the safety criteria was decided, not
the details, so the dialogue between the NRA and power companies
to work out the specifics is taking time," said Seiichi Nakata,
Project Leader, Department of Policy, Communication and
International Affairs at the Japan Atomic Industry Forum.
And once the checks are done, reactors must undergo planned
inspections, which took as long as two months under the previous
regime, as well as get the go-ahead from local authorities
before they can be turned back on. The plants are being treated
as if they have just been built and are seeking certification to
start operating for the first time.
Interviews with utility and nuclear industry staff,
regulators and government officials reveal a climate of
uncertainty, frustration and long hours.
A taskforce of some 90 NRA inspectors dispatch orders and
requests to hundreds of staff from regional utilities seconded
to the capital and camped out for months in business hotels near
the regulator's headquarters. As many as 2,800 staff at
Mitsubishi Heavy are involved in dealing with utilities'
requests on specifications and other data, the company said.
LONG HOURS
Kyushu Electric Power Co, Hokkaido Electric Power
Co, Kansai Electric Power Co and Shikoku
Electric Power Co say they have each stationed scores
of employees in Tokyo to respond to queries from the regulator.
A typical working day for them lasts from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
They stay in cheap business hotels within a quick commute of the
NRA headquarters in a leafy district of central Tokyo. One of
those, the Hotel Unizo in Shimbashi, a bustling district of bars
and restaurants, charges 11,000 yen ($110) a night. To keep
costs in check, some companies offer staff a daily allowance of
as little as 1,500 yen for meals, and no laundry, said one
person close to the safety review process.
Any downtime not spent returning home to visit families is
used to prepare for more meetings with the regulator.
"Everyone involved in the safety reviews is irritated and it
is mentally draining," said one staffer at a regional utility,
who has been stationed in Tokyo since July and has missed key
dates on his children's school calendar.
"I can't read books or watch TV. There's no time to relax,"
he said, adding he rarely has time even to wash his clothes. "I
have 20 sets of underwear and socks bought from convenient
stores rolled up like sushi in my office," he said.
PAPER ... AND MORE PAPER
The utilities also rent office space for staff to prepare
paperwork for the regulator, said an official who oversees the
process at a regional utility. Asked when he expected reactors
to be re-started, he replied: "That's what we want to know."
Utilities must submit thousands of pages of documents
outlining their compliance and readiness on a checklist of 27
main items required by the NRA, covering everything from quake
protection to their emergency responses. Kyushu Electric, which
has applied to re-start four reactors, has alone submitted more
than 10,000 pages of documents to the regulator, said spokesman
Hiroki Yamaguchi.
The regulator is still feeling its way and often changes the
criteria for compliance, forcing utilities to submit more
documentation, people in the industry said. The utilities then
take their requests to Mitsubishi Heavy, which is struggling to
meet deadlines.
"Mitsubishi Heavy basically handles safety assessments of
the plants, and the utilities vie with each other to get help
from them, creating a bottleneck," said the person involved in
the checks at a regional utility.
Mitsubishi Heavy declined to comment on claims that it was
the reason for some delays.
The cost to Japan's economy and the utilities' finances is
heavy. Japan imported a record 87.5 million tonnes of LNG last
year, at a cost of $69 billion, according to customs-cleared
import data. Imports of thermal coal were also at record levels.
"There's a growing consensus from a purely economic
perspective that Japan needs to re-start as many reactors as it
can in order to build out the diversification of its power
sources and reduce fuel prices," said Tom O'Sullivan, founder of
independent energy consultancy Mathyos Japan.
Forecasts that the first nuclear reactor would be back in
operation by the middle of this year are misplaced, said Tetsuo
Yuhara, a director at The Canon Institute of Global Studies, who
previously spent 30 years at Mitsubishi Heavy.
"I have no forecast for re-starts. It's the same situation
as a year ago, as two years ago. Nothing has changed."
(Additional reporting and writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing
by Ian Geoghegan)