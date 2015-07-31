TOKYO, July 31 Kyushu Electric Power Co
said on Friday it planned to begin starting up a reactor on Aug.
10, the first attempt to reboot Japan's nuclear industry in
nearly two years after the sector was shut down in the wake of
the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been pushing to
bring some reactors back online, arguing they are key to
economic growth.
But opinion polls show a consistent majority oppose
restarts, even though power bills have risen as utilities resort
to expensive fossil fuels to generate power.
Kyushu, the monopoly supplier on the southwestern island of
the same name, says starting the No. 1 reactor at its Sendai
nuclear station would help it reduce costs incurred from burning
fossil fuels by about $60 million a month.
The 890-megawatt reactor will take about 12 hours to go
critical after the start-up begins, with power output to start
in two or three days, a spokeswoman said.
After it reaches full power in about 10 days from restart,
regulators will make final checks before it starts commercial
operations in September.
On Friday Kyushu said it made a profit in the three months
through June 30, after four years of annual losses.
The closure of the reactors has caused tens of billions of
dollars in losses at utilities as they resorted to importing
more fossil fuel for power generation and paid for upgrades to
meet tightened safety rules.
Kyushu also aims to have its 890-megawatt No. 2 reactor
running by mid-October. It said earlier that with both reactors
operating, it would save about 15 billion yen ($121 million) in
fuel costs per month, mainly by using less oil and LNG.
Kyushu Electric shares closed 3.29 percent higher on Friday.
($1 = 124.2200 yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick;
Editing by Alan Raybould)