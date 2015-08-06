TOKYO Aug 6 Japan's nuclear regulator said on
Thursday it placed on a priority list for safety screening two
reactors operated by Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), the
owner of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
The move potentially brings Tepco closer to restarting the
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa station, the world's biggest nuclear plant,
though the checks are expected to take at least several months,
based on the progress of other screenings.
Even if Tepco gets approval from the regulator any restart
must be signed off by the governor of Niigata prefecture, where
the plant is located. Governor Hirohiko Izumida is vehemently
opposed to any restart, saying the utility has not fully
explained or atoned for the Fukushima disaster.
All of Japan's reactors remain shut down for screening under
tougher safety standards introduced after the meltdowns at
Fukushima in March 2011, following an earthquake and tsunami,
although one in southwestern Japan is scheduled for restart next
week.
The move by the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) to place
reactors number 6 and 7 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa station on the
list is also significant because the units are boiling water
reactors, the same type that melted down at Fukushima, albeit of
a more advanced design.
All other units on the priority list, including the Sendai
reactor due to restart next week, are pressurized water
reactors, which are more modern and considered less prone to
meltdowns.
The regulator has only been able to focus on a few reactors
because of a shortage of qualified staff, Commissioner Toyoshi
Fuketa told a meeting of NRA on Thursday where the decision was
made, which was broadcast live on the internet.
