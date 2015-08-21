(Adds detail on problem, background)
TOKYO Aug 21 Japan's Kyushu Electric Power
has halted the ramp-up of power output from its Sendai
No. 1 nuclear reactor due to a problem with a pump in the
plant's secondary cooling system, a spokesman said on Friday.
Kyushu Electric last week began the restart of the Sendai
plant, the first of Japan's reactors to begin operation under
new safety standards introduced in the wake of the Fukushima
disaster in 2011.
Engineers and regulators have warned that the utility may
encounter equipment problems and failures as the Sendai No. 1
reactor has been idled for more than four years.
The utility suspects that seawater has entered one of the
pumps in the secondary cooling system, where steam that turns
the turbines to produce electricity is cooled, according to the
spokesman.
Kyushu Electric had planned to raise output from the reactor
to 95 percent by Friday, but delayed the process.
It had planned to achieve full power by Aug. 25 and begin
commercial operation in early September after a final check from
the atomic regulator.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a strong proponent of nuclear
power, is seeking to reassure a nervous public that the industry
is now safe.
Abe and much of Japanese industry want reactors to be
switched on again to cut fuel bills, but opinion polls show a
majority of the public oppose the move after the nuclear crisis
triggered by the earthquake and tsunami four years ago.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Yuka Obayashi; Writing by
Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael Perry)