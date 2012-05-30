* Japan PM says final decision after local authorities make
up minds
* Restart of Kansai Electric's two reactors risks public
backlash
* Reactor restart would ease concerns about power shortages
(Adds PM comments)
By Kentaro Hamada and Linda Sieg
TOKYO, May 30 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda, keen to restart idled nuclear reactors to avoid a summer
power crunch, said on Wednesday it was necessary to start those
whose safety has been confirmed, adding he was winning
understanding from local authorities.
Nuclear power supplied nearly 30 percent of Japan's
electricity needs before last year's earthquake and tsunami
cripped the Fukushima plant - the world's worst nuclear accident
in 25 years. But all of the country's 50 reactors have since
been taken offline for checks.
The government has been struggling to win support from local
authorities for the restarts, although their permission is not
legally required.
Noda, talking after a meeting with key ministers to discuss
resuming operations at two of Kansai Electric Power Co's
reactors in western Japan, said he would make a final
decision once local authorities have made up their minds.
A group of regional governors, long concerned about whether
it was safe to resume power generation at Kansai Electric's No.
3 and No. 4 reactors in Ohi, western Japan, signalled their
agreement to the restarts as a "limited" step.
The governor of the host prefecture of Fukui and the mayor of
the town of Ohi where the reactors are located have yet to give
final approval, although Ohi's local assembly has signed off on
resuming operations.
"If we get a decision by local authorities, then we will
discuss among the four key ministers and I will make the final
decision," Noda told reporters.
A decision by Noda and key ministers to restart the reactors
would ease worries about power shortages among firms in the
region, including struggling electronics giants Panasonic Corp
and Sharp Corp. But the move could also irk
voters and undermine Noda's already sagging public support.
Noting the central government has yet to set up a new
regulatory agency, promised after the disaster, the Union of
Kansai Governments said current safety standards were therefore
provisional. Parliament began debate on creating the new agency
this week after months of delay.
Anti-nuclear activists have cast doubt on the government's
assurances that the two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's
Ohi plant in Fukui, western Japan, are safe.
"We have consistently said that none of the safety or
emergency measures that have been called for by experts in the
community has been completed," said Greg McNevin, a spokesman
for Greenpeace International.
"Our consistent position is that this is being rushed."
Kansai Electric has said it would take six weeks to
reconnect them to the grid and the government has asked
businesses and consumers in its service area to cut summer
electricity useage by 15 percent from 2010 levels.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by
Edmund Klamann and Nick Macfie)