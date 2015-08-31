By Kentaro Hamada and Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan has moved to revive nuclear
power with the restart of the first reactor following a two-year
blackout in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, the worst atomic
crisis since Chernobyl in 1986.
The following table lays out the outlook for the restart of
Japan's remaining 42 nuclear reactors, based on the latest
Reuters analysis.
Note: NRA stands for Nuclear Regulation Authority. See below for
the full names of the operators in table.
Reactor Operator Probability Comment
Sendai 1 Kyushu N/A Restarted Aug. 11
Sendai 2 Kyushu Likely Approved by NRA,
operator aiming for
restart in October
Ikata 3 Shikoku Likely Approved by NRA, strong
local support, low legal
risk
Genkai 3 Kyushu Likely Restart application
Genkai 4 proceeding, weak local
opposition
Tomari 1 Hokkaido Likely Restart application
Tomari 2 proceeding, local
Tomari 3 support, low legal risk
Shimane 2 Chugoku Uncertain Restart application
proceeding but operator
being probed by local
government over fuel
documentation issues
Takahama 3 Kansai Uncertain Restart approved by NRA
Takahama 4 but court injunction in
place, appeal in
progress
Ohi 3 Kansai Uncertain Restart application in
Ohi 4 progress but court
ruling in place, appeal
in progress
Higashidori 1 Tohoku Uncertain Restart application
submitted but questions
over quake faultline
Kashiwazaki 6 Tokyo Uncertain Put on priority
Kashiwazaki 7 screening list by NRA
but restart strongly
opposed by local
governor
Onegawa 2 Tohoku Uncertain Under restart review but
damaged during 2011
earthquake
Onegawa 1 Tohoku Uncertain No restart application,
Onegawa 3 damaged during 2011
earthquake
Tokai Daini Japco Uncertain Regulator approval may
be difficult due to age
Takahama 1 Kansai Uncertain Lifetime extension under
Takahama 2 review, regulator has
said extra tough
standards to apply
Ohi 1 Kansai Uncertain No restart application,
Ohi 2 high legal risk
Hamaoka 3 Chubu Uncertain Applied for restart,
Hamaoka 4 local opposition, legal
risk, located near major
tectonic plate boundary
Hamaoka 5 Chubu Uncertain No restart application,
major saltwater
intrusion into reactor
during 2011 shutdown
Shika 2 Hokuriku Uncertain Restart application,
local opposition,
possible faultline
Kashiwazaki 1 Tokyo Uncertain No restart application,
Kashiwazaki 5 legal challenges, strong
local opposition
Kashiwazaki 2 Tokyo Uncertain Same as above. Reactors
Kashiwazaki 3 not approved for restart
Kashiwazaki 4 after July 2007 quake
damaged station
Mihama 3 Hokuriku Uncertain No restart application,
nearing age limit, legal
risk, local opposition
Genkai 2 Kyushu Unlikely No restart application,
may be too uneconomical
to operate
Ikata 1 Shikoku Unlikely No restart application,
Ikata 2 older units
Shika 1 Hokuriku Unlikely NRA has ruled sited over
active fault, local
opposition, legal risk
Tsuruga 2 Japco Unlikely Active fault ruling,
local opposition, legal
risk
Fukushima 1 Tokyo Unlikely Second Fukushima plant
Fukushima 2 located 12 km from
Fukushima 3 destroyed Daiichi
Fukushima 4 station inside radiation
evacuation zone, very
strong local opposition
Japan's nuclear operators are Tokyo Electric Power,
Chubu Electric Power, Kansai Electric Power,
Chugoku Electric Power, Hokuriku Electric Power
, Tohoku Electric Power, Shikoku Electric Power
, Kyushu Electric Power, Hokkaido Electric
Power and Japan Atomic Power (Japco), a
company mostly owned by the other utilities.
