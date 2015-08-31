By Kentaro Hamada and Aaron Sheldrick TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan has moved to revive nuclear power with the restart of the first reactor following a two-year blackout in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, the worst atomic crisis since Chernobyl in 1986. The following table lays out the outlook for the restart of Japan's remaining 42 nuclear reactors, based on the latest Reuters analysis. Note: NRA stands for Nuclear Regulation Authority. See below for the full names of the operators in table. Reactor Operator Probability Comment Sendai 1 Kyushu N/A Restarted Aug. 11 Sendai 2 Kyushu Likely Approved by NRA, operator aiming for restart in October Ikata 3 Shikoku Likely Approved by NRA, strong local support, low legal risk Genkai 3 Kyushu Likely Restart application Genkai 4 proceeding, weak local opposition Tomari 1 Hokkaido Likely Restart application Tomari 2 proceeding, local Tomari 3 support, low legal risk Shimane 2 Chugoku Uncertain Restart application proceeding but operator being probed by local government over fuel documentation issues Takahama 3 Kansai Uncertain Restart approved by NRA Takahama 4 but court injunction in place, appeal in progress Ohi 3 Kansai Uncertain Restart application in Ohi 4 progress but court ruling in place, appeal in progress Higashidori 1 Tohoku Uncertain Restart application submitted but questions over quake faultline Kashiwazaki 6 Tokyo Uncertain Put on priority Kashiwazaki 7 screening list by NRA but restart strongly opposed by local governor Onegawa 2 Tohoku Uncertain Under restart review but damaged during 2011 earthquake Onegawa 1 Tohoku Uncertain No restart application, Onegawa 3 damaged during 2011 earthquake Tokai Daini Japco Uncertain Regulator approval may be difficult due to age Takahama 1 Kansai Uncertain Lifetime extension under Takahama 2 review, regulator has said extra tough standards to apply Ohi 1 Kansai Uncertain No restart application, Ohi 2 high legal risk Hamaoka 3 Chubu Uncertain Applied for restart, Hamaoka 4 local opposition, legal risk, located near major tectonic plate boundary Hamaoka 5 Chubu Uncertain No restart application, major saltwater intrusion into reactor during 2011 shutdown Shika 2 Hokuriku Uncertain Restart application, local opposition, possible faultline Kashiwazaki 1 Tokyo Uncertain No restart application, Kashiwazaki 5 legal challenges, strong local opposition Kashiwazaki 2 Tokyo Uncertain Same as above. Reactors Kashiwazaki 3 not approved for restart Kashiwazaki 4 after July 2007 quake damaged station Mihama 3 Hokuriku Uncertain No restart application, nearing age limit, legal risk, local opposition Genkai 2 Kyushu Unlikely No restart application, may be too uneconomical to operate Ikata 1 Shikoku Unlikely No restart application, Ikata 2 older units Shika 1 Hokuriku Unlikely NRA has ruled sited over active fault, local opposition, legal risk Tsuruga 2 Japco Unlikely Active fault ruling, local opposition, legal risk Fukushima 1 Tokyo Unlikely Second Fukushima plant Fukushima 2 located 12 km from Fukushima 3 destroyed Daiichi Fukushima 4 station inside radiation evacuation zone, very strong local opposition Japan's nuclear operators are Tokyo Electric Power, Chubu Electric Power, Kansai Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power, Hokuriku Electric Power , Tohoku Electric Power, Shikoku Electric Power , Kyushu Electric Power, Hokkaido Electric Power and Japan Atomic Power (Japco), a company mostly owned by the other utilities. (Additional reporting Kira Wang and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)