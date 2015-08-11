TOKYO Aug 11 Kyushu Electric Power began to restart its Sendai No. 1 reactor on Tuesday, the company said, the first attempt to reboot Japan's nuclear industry in nearly two years after the sector was shut down in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

The utility, which supplies electricity to the island of the same name in southwestern Japan, began the restart of the reactor at 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) as scheduled, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue)