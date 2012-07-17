TOKYO, July 17 Japan is reviewing seismological
data on nuclear plants, the trade minister said on Tuesday, as
fears mount over the danger from earthquakes after media reports
that a second plant in three months had been found to be sitting
atop a faultline.
The review could lead to the permanent decommissioning of
some nuclear plants in Japan, which prohibits their construction
above active fault lines, and fuel a political storm over the
future of nuclear power in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.
"We will hold hearings to get experts' opinions on nuclear
plants that were judged to have been based over no active faults
in the past," Trade and Industry Minister Yukio Edano.
"We are rechecking all plants."
A review by Japan's Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency
(NISA) of excavation data f or a reactor at the Shika station
northwest of Tokyo indicates that an active fault line runs
beneath it, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.
Shares in Hokuriku Electric Power Co and Japan's
other power utilities fell sharply on Monday, after a government
panel called for breaking up their regional monopolies.
They were also hurt by the deepening uncertainty over the
future of nuclear power, a little over two w eeks after the first
restart of one of Japan's reactors -- which have steadily gone
offline for routine maintenance -- since the Fukushima disaster
16 months ago. Hokuriku Power fell 8.3 percent while Tokyo
Electric Power Co, operator of the Fukushima plant,
fell 11.5 percent.
Tokyo witnessed its biggest demonstration yet against
nuclear power during a national holiday on Monday and the
government has come under fire for its handling of public
hearings on nuclear energy policy.
The media reports on the Shika plant faultline, citing
regulatory reviews that NISA experts are considering at a
meeting on Tuesday, come after NISA said in April it was
concerned about an active fault under the Tsuruga nuclear plant
not far from Shika and operated by unlisted Japan Atomic Power
Co.
Hokuriku Electric said in a statement on Tuesday that it
stood by its findings that the fault line below the 19-year-old
Shika reactor is inactive.
Japan's nuclear plants have been undergoing safety
assessments after an earthquake and tsunami in March last year
triggered three reactor meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant
about 240 km (150 miles) north of Tokyo, the world's worst
nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
The Fukushima disaster, which caused mass evacuations and
contaminated a wide swathe of land, has brought reactor safety
to the forefront in Japan.
The decision by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda last month to
restart two reactors at the Ohi nuclear plant, on the same
stretch of coastline as Shika and Tsuruga, has prompted regular
street protests, including Monday's march in central Tokyo that
drew more than 100,000 demonstrators.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Edmund Klamann)