* Ex Tepco president fronts panel for first time
* Shimizu criticised for disappearing after crisis
* To face questions over claims he planned to withdraw
workers
By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, June 8 The former president of Fukushima
plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co faces
questioning for the first time on Friday by a high profile
investigative panel seeking to uncover the causes of the world's
worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
Members of the panel appointed by parliament will likely
grill Masataka Shimizu over whether he planned to abandon the
tsunami-devastated Fukushima plant at the height of the crisis
in March 2011, as reactors melted down and the situation was in
danger of spinning out of control, threatening Tokyo itself.
Then-prime minister Naoto Kan and two other ministers
handling the disaster response have told the panel that Shimizu
had planned to withdraw all of his utility's workers as
explosions rocked the plant and three reactors melted down,
spewing radiation across northeast Japan.
Shimizu, 67, was also widely criticized for vanishing from
public view three days after the disaster struck. He was later
hospitalized for dizziness and high blood pressure, leaving the
utility's chairman to supervise operations during his absence.
Shimizu's testimony coincides with efforts by Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda's government to restart two idled nuclear
reactors in western Japan to cope with possible power shortages
when electricity demand peaks in July and August.
All of Japan's 50 reactors have gone offline since the
crisis and Tokyo has been trying to win local communities'
agreement for the restarts despite persistent public concerns
about safety and delays in setting up a new nuclear regulator.
The government is also thrashing out a new energy strategy
after scrapping a 2010 plan that would have boosted nuclear
power's share of electricity to more than 50 percent by 2030
from around 30 percent before the disaster.
UNPREPARED FOR RISKS
Shimizu, who stepped down in June last year as president of
the utility, known as Tepco, has been questioned in parliament
but Friday is the first time he appears publicly in front of one
of the three main inquiries that have looked into the disaster.
He and other Tepco executives had said repeatedly that the
scale of the natural disaster was unpredictable, but company
documents have shown the utility was well aware of the risk.
Kan, who himself resigned last year after harsh criticism of
his handling of the crisis, told the panel last week he had
rushed to Tepco headquarters on March 15 to order Shimizu not to
withdraw all the utility's workers.
Tepco, however, has denied it planned a full-scale pullout
from the plant, which lost power and cooling capacity after a
massive earthquake and the tsunami devastated the facility.
Shimizu quickly became a target of public outrage in the
early days and weeks of the crisis.
The governor of Fukushima prefecture, where the stricken
plant is located, on two occasions refused to meet him when the
president visited to apologise.
But in a sign of the close ties that bind corporate Japan,
Shimizu will later this month become an outside board member of
Fuji Oil Co., which is owned by AOC Holdings Inc., a firm in
which Tepco has an 8.7 percent stake.
Tepco itself, burdened with massive compensation and
clean-up costs from the disaster, will be taken over by the
government through a 1 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) injection of
public funds to be approved at a shareholders' meeting this
month.
The eventual cost of the disaster has been estimated at more
than $100 billion. Last week, Tepco said the radiation release
from Fukushima's meltdowns was more than twice initial
estimates.
($1 = 79.5700 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Linda Sieg
and Mark Bendeich)