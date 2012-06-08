* Ex Tepco president denies ever intended to abandon
Fukushima
* Shimizu criticised for disappearing after crisis
* PM Noda to speak to public about reactor restarts
By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, June 8 The former president of Fukushima
plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co denied on Friday
that he had ever considered pulling out all of the plant's
workers as they battled the worst atomic disaster since
Chernobyl.
Masataka Shimizu had been accused by then prime minister
Naoto Kan and others of planning to abandon the tsunami-stricken
plant in March 2011, as reactors melted down and the situation
risked spinning out of control, threatening Tokyo itself.
"I was not saying that we would withdraw everyone," Shimizu
told a high-profile investigative panel appointed by parliament.
"The basic premise was that we would leave a number of
people."
When pressed, however, Shimizu - whose frequent comments
that he could not recall certain conversations prompted a rebuke
from the panel chairman - said he had never clearly stated to
government officials that some staff would remain.
Shimizu, 67, quickly became a target of public outrage after
three Fukushima reactors melted down, spewing radiation and
forcing mass evacuations. He was widely criticized for vanishing
from public view three days after disaster struck. He was later
hospitalized for dizziness and high blood pressure, leaving the
utility's chairman to supervise operations during his absence.
The bespectacled Shimizu, who spoke calmly during more than
two hours of testimony, apologised once again to the victims of
the disaster and to the general public over the disaster.
His testimony came just hours before Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda was to hold a news conference on restarting two
idled reactors in western Japan.
All of Japan's 50 reactors have gone offline since the
crisis and Tokyo has been trying to win local communities'
agreement for the restarts to avoid possible summer power
outages. There are, however, persistent public concerns about
safety and delays in setting up a new nuclear regulator.
The government is also thrashing out a new energy strategy
after scrapping a 2010 plan that would have boosted nuclear
power's share of electricity to more than 50 percent by 2030
from around 30 percent before the disaster.
SCORNED BY PUBLIC
Shimizu, who stepped down in June last year as president of
the utility, known as Tepco, has been questioned in parliament
previously but Friday was the first time he appeared publicly in
front of one of the three main probes into the disaster.
He and other Tepco executives had said repeatedly that the
scale of the natural disaster was unpredictable, but company
documents have shown the utility was well aware of the risk.
Kan, who himself resigned last year after harsh criticism of
his crisis response, told the panel last week he had rushed to
Tepco headquarters on March 15 to order Shimizu not to withdraw
all workers from the plant, which had lost power and cooling
capacity after a huge earthquake and the tsunami.
Shimizu, who has been out of public view since he resigned
as Tepco president in May 2011 over the disaster, was scorned by
victims of the crisis in the days and weeks after the accident.
The governor of Fukushima prefecture, where the stricken
plant is located, on two occasions refused to meet him when the
president visited to apologise.
But in a sign of the close ties that bind corporate Japan,
Shimizu will later this month become an outside board member of
Fuji Oil Co., which is owned by AOC Holdings Inc., a firm in
which Tepco has an 8.7 percent stake.
Tepco itself, burdened with massive compensation and
clean-up costs from the disaster, will be taken over by the
government through a 1 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) injection of
public funds to be approved at a shareholders' meeting this
month.
The eventual cost of the disaster has been estimated at more
than $100 billion. Last week, Tepco said the radiation release
from Fukushima's meltdowns was more than twice initial
estimates.
($1 = 79.5700 Japanese yen)
