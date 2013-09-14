By Osamu Tsukimori
| TOKYO, Sept 15
TOKYO, Sept 15 Japan is set to be nuclear
power-free, for just the third time in more than four decades,
and with no firm date for re-starting an energy source that has
provided about 30 percent of electricity to the world's
third-largest economy.
Kansai Electric Power Co's 1,180 MW Ohi No.4
reactor is scheduled to be disconnected from the power grid late
on Sunday and then shut for planned maintenance. It is the only
one of Japan's 50 reactors in operation after the nuclear
industry came to a virtual halt following the March 2011
Fukushima disaster.
Japan last went without nuclear power in May-June 2012 - the
first shutdown since 1970 - a year after a massive earthquake
and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks at
the Fukushima facility. The country's nuclear reactors provided
close to a third of the electricity to keep the $5 trillion
economy going before the Fukushima disaster, and utilities have
had to spend billions of dollars importing oil, gas and coal to
make up for the shortfall.
In 2011, Japan suffered its first trade deficit in more than
three decades, and in July of this year it logged its
third-biggest trade deficit on record, at 1.02 trillion yen
($10.5 billion), as a weak yen and rising oil prices
made energy imports more expensive.
Several nuclear operators applied in July to re-start
reactors under new rules drawn up following the Fukushima
disaster, but approvals are likely to be tough to get as the
industry regulator strives to show a sceptical public it is
serious about safety.
Industry projections for a re-start vary from as early as
December to mid-2014. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and
the utilities are keen to get reactors up and running again,
with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe singling out reducing soaring
fuel costs as a key plank of his economic reform plans.
But opinion polls show a majority of Japanese want to end
reliance on atomic power, and oppose re-starts.
"The argument that no nuclear power dents the economy would
be myopic, considering that if by mistake we had another tragedy
like Fukushima, Japan would suffer from further collateral
damage and lose global trust," said Tetsunari Iida, head of the
Institute for Sustainable Energy Policies, and a renewable
energy expert.
"In the new economy, the less you use energy, the more
value-added you become. The big chorus for nuclear power is
hampering the efforts to move to a new, more open economy."
IMPORT BILL
Japan consumes about a third of the world's liquefied
natural gas (LNG) production, and will likely boost LNG demand
to record levels over the next couple of years. LNG imports rose
4.4 percent in volume to a record 86.87 million tonnes, and 14.9
percent in value to a record 6.21 trillion yen ($62.1 billion)
in the year through March.
Imports are likely to rise to around 88 million tonnes this
year and around 90 million tonnes in the year to March 2015,
according to projections by the Institute of Energy Economics
Japan based on a mid-scenario that 16 reactors will be back
on-line by March 2015.
Thirty months on from the Fukushima disaster, such is the
level of public concern about nuclear safety that the government
is struggling to come up with a long-term energy policy - a
delay that is having a profound impact on the economy and
underlining just how costly a nuclear-power-free future may be.
People in the industry reckon Shikoku Electric Power's
Ikata plant, Kyushu Electric's Sendai plant
and Hokkaido Electric's Tomari plant are among those
likely to be the first to re-start.
"There's talk the Abe administration is putting heavy
pressure on the regulator (to re-start reactors)," said Osamu
Fujisawa, a Japan-based independent oil economist.
"It's obviously the economy the administration is after
(rather than safety). Otherwise, the business community will
look away, dealing an end to the Abe administration."
($1 = 99.9850 Japanese yen)
