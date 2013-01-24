* Japan has two out of 50 reactors operating
* Remaining reactors due to shut by September
* New regulator setting tough new standards
By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan may face a total nuclear
shutdown in the summer for the second time since the March 2011
Fukushima disaster as the country's two operating reactors close
for maintenance and tough new safety checks keep the rest of the
fleet offline.
That could force Japan to import even more fossil fuels for
power generation, adding to an onerous energy bill that helped
push the country into a record trade deficit in 2012.
"It is unlikely that any of the idled reactors will re-start
prior to September due to ongoing investigations of seismic
issues at certain plants and due to the fact that safety
standards have still not been finalised by the Nuclear
Regulation Authority," said Tom O'Sullivan, a Tokyo-based energy
consultant.
"Local approvals will also be necessary for re-starts,
adding a further layer of complication," he said.
The previous Democratic Party of Japan government's decision
last June to restart two reactors weeks after the last full
shutdown galvanized the country's previously dormant
anti-nuclear movement, sparking the biggest demonstrations in
decades and contributing to its downfall in elections in
December.
Media surveys have shown a majority of Japanese want to
abandon atomic energy by 2030, if not sooner, making the
decision to restart even reactors deemed safe a risky
proposition for the new Liberal Democratic Party government.
Utilities and the government, however, are keen to reduce
expensive oil and gas imports. Japan is already the world's top
liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer, and volumes rose 11.2
percent to a record 87.31 million tonnes in 2012 from a year
earlier, according to government data. That is more than one
third of global trade of about 240 million tonnes in LNG in
2011.
Crude oil imports rose 2 percent in 2012 to 3.66 million
barrels a day, from a 22-year low in 2011. Thermal coal imports
were up 6.5 percent to 107.7 million tonnes.
The NRA, set up in September last year with more
independence than its predecessor, this week released a draft of
tough new rules that nuclear operators must comply with to get
reactors approved for restart. These may delay any restarts
further. The NRA say it will finalise the safety standards by
July.
"In terms of earthquakes and tsunamis, I'm sure our safety
standards will be the toughest in the world," NRA chief Shunichi
Tanaka said at a regular news conference on Wednesday.
Tanaka earlier warned the government its three-year deadline
to carry out safety checks of reactors is too
ambitious.
The only two of Japan's 50 nuclear plants operating are both
at Kansai Electric Power's Ohi plant in western Japan,
and must be for shut for maintenance 13 months after resuming
commercial operations, according to Japanese law.
That means they will be idled by the middle of September,
according to Kansai Electric spokesman Takahiro Senoh.
The Fukushima disaster, the worst nuclear accident in the
world in a quarter century, prompted the gradual shutdown of all
Japan's nuclear reactors until there were none left operating in
May 2012, leaving the country without atomic power for the first
time since 1970.
(Additional reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Simon Webb and
Tom Hogue)