* Strontium-90 is a by-product of nuclear fission
* Tepco says levels exceed legal limits
* Discovery may complicate efforts to release groundwater
into ocean
By Osamu Tsukimori and Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, June 19 High levels of a toxic substance
called strontium-90 have been found in groundwater at the
devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan, the utility
that runs the facility said on Wednesday.
Strontium-90 is a by-product of the fission of uranium and
plutonium in nuclear reactors as well as nuclear weapons, the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says on its website.
The discovery of rising levels of such radioactive material
is likely to complicate efforts by the utility, Tokyo Electric
Power Co, to get approval to release into the Pacific
Ocean what it calls water contaminated with low levels of
radiation.
"This contaminated water should not be released to the
ocean," said Michiaki Furukawa, a nuclear chemist and professor
emeritus at Nagoya University. "They have to keep it somewhere
so that it can't escape outside the plant."
Tepco is being overwhelmed with contaminated liquids as it
flushes water over the three reactors at the seaside plant that
had meltdowns after an earthquake and tsunami two years ago
knocked out power and cooling systems.
High levels of tritium, a less harmful substance, had also
been found, Toshihiko Fukuda, a general manager at Tepco, told a
news conference.
Tepco did not believe any of the strontium-90 found in
groundwater tests had leaked into the ocean, Fukuda said. The
company has constantly revised announcements about radiation
levels and other problems at the plant since the disaster.
Explosions that rocked the plant at the height of the crisis
discharged large amounts of radioactive material into the
atmosphere and surrounding land and ocean.
ELEVATED READINGS
Tests of groundwater outside the turbine building of reactor
No. 2 showed the level of strontium-90 had increased more than
100 times between December 2012 and May this year, Fukuda said.
He said it was likely that radioactive material entered the
environment after water poured over the melted fuel in unit No.
2 and leaked out via the turbine building, located between the
reactor and the ocean.
Testing of groundwater showed that strontium-90 increased
from 8.6 becquerels to 1,000 becquerels per litre between Dec.
8, 2012 and May 24, Fukuda said. That level is more than 30
times the legal limit of 30 becquerels per litre.
"Tepco needs to carry out more regular testing in specific
areas and disclose everything they find," added Furukawa, the
nuclear chemist.
Testing also showed 500,000 becquerels per litre of tritium
on May 24, compared with the legal limit of 60,000 and 29,000 on
Dec. 8, 2012. A becquerel is a measure of radioactive decay.
Tepco has struggled with the clean-up of Fukushima, the site
of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years. It said in
April it was running out of capacity to store the water
contaminated in its still-makeshift cooling system.
Adding to its difficulties, about 400 tonnes of groundwater
flow daily into the reactor buildings only to be mixed with
highly contaminated water from cooling the melted fuel.
It has been trying to convince sceptical local fisherman
that it is safe to dump 100 tonnes of the groundwater a day into
the ocean to reduce the strain on its storage facilities.
REVERSING CLAIMS
Earlier this month the company reversed a claim that the
groundwater flowing into the damaged basements of reactor
buildings was not contaminated.
Recent mishaps, including two power outages, have heightened
concerns about Fukushima's stability and called into question
Tepco's ability to decommission the plant, which may take more
than 30 years.
The Fukushima catastrophe highlighted failings in the
oversight of the nuclear industry and prompted an overhaul of
safety standards, which the country's nuclear regulator
finalized on Wednesday.
The rules will take effect on July 8, after Cabinet approval
that is expected on Friday. The Nuclear Regulation Authority did
not make major changes to a draft released in April for public
consultation.
All but two of Japan's reactors have been shut down after
the disaster, forcing the country to import costly fossil fuels,
keeping its trade in deficit for 11 straight months.
Nuclear plant operators are expected to quickly apply to
restart reactors, Japanese media have reported. Inspections will
take at least six months, the NRA has said.
