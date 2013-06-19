TOKYO, June 19 Tokyo Electric Power,
the utility that operates the Japanese nuclear plant devastated
two years ago by an earthquake and tsunami, said on Wednesday it
had found high levels of toxic strontium in groundwater at the
plant.
The utility, known as Tepco, found traces of strontium-90 in
groundwater near the turbine building of reactor No. 2, the
company said.
Tepco has struggled with the clean-up of Fukushima, the site
of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years, since a
magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami knocked out power and
cooling to the station, causing meltdowns in three reactors.
Recent mishaps, including two power outages, have heightened
concerns about Fukushima's stability and called into question
Tepco's ability to decommission the plant.
