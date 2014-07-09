By Mari Saito and Lisa Twaronite
YAMAKIYA, Japan, July 10 A Japanese court is due
to rule next month on a claim that Tokyo Electric Power is
responsible for a woman's suicide, in a landmark case that could
force the utility to publicly admit culpability for deaths
related to the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
In July 2011, nearly four months after the massive
earthquake and tsunami that triggered a series of catastrophic
failures at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, Hamako Watanabe
returned to her still-radioactive hilltop home, doused herself
in kerosene and set herself on fire.
She left no suicide note, but her husband Mikio says plant
operator Tokyo Electric is directly responsible.
"If that accident hadn't happened, we would have lived a
normal, peaceful life" on their family farm some 50 km (30
miles) from the plant, said Watanabe, now 64, who discovered her
charred body.
A district court in Fukushima is expected to rule in late
August on Watanabe's lawsuit, which Tokyo Electric (Tepco) is
contesting. The outcome could set a precedent for claims against
the struggling utility, said Watanabe's lawyer Tsuguo Hirota.
The triple meltdowns at the plant forced more than 150,000
people from their homes. About a third, including Watanabe,
remain in temporary housing.
The utility has settled a number of suicide-related claims
through a government dispute resolution system, but declined to
say how many or give details on how much it has paid.
Japan has made public 25 disaster-related death cases that
were settled through the resolution system, some for more than
16 million yen ($157,000). Causes of death were not always
specified, and include those due to natural causes, such as
elderly patients who died in evacuation centres. A Mainichi
report this week said arbitrators were encouraged to
automatically halve requested damage to expedite the process.
Tepco said it could not comment on pending cases, including
Watanabe's.
Watanabe has so far declined to settle outside of court and
has broken off contact with relatives who urged him to drop his
suit. His oldest son left his job after co-workers harassed him,
accusing him of using his mother's death for personal gain.
Watanabe is seeking more than 91.16 million yen ($896,200) in
damages.
"No matter what verdict I get in August, I just want my wife
to rest in peace," said Watanabe.
DEEP DEPRESSION
Like her husband, Hamako had grown up in Yamakiya, a rural
pocket of farms and rice paddies surrounded by hills inside
Kawamata Town. Being forced to leave plunged her into a sudden
and deep depression, he said.
"For them to argue that the suicide is not directly related
is unforgivable," Watanabe said.
Hirota, Watanabe's lawyer, said the verdict could set the
stage for others who have experienced losses as a result of the
nuclear disaster to take similar legal action.
"For the claimants, it's not about the money. They want to
know what the meaning of their husband's death was, or why their
mother had to perish this way," he said.
Kazuo Okawa, an Osaka-based lawyer who has spent over three
decades representing victims of Minamata disease, a neurological
syndrome caused by mercury poisoning from industrial wastewater,
said that courts in Japan generally tend to favour companies in
liability cases.
Civil suits are uncommon in Japan, where victims are far
more likely to skirt arduous court battles and accept
settlements.
"There are massive hurdles to go to court in Japan. It takes
a long time for court cases to proceed and this discourages many
victims ... If they felt they had a chance of winning they still
might, but that hasn't always been the case," Okawa said.
EMOTIONAL DISTRESS
The case also highlights what advocates call a quiet crisis
of depression in Japan's disaster zone, which many say has gone
unnoticed in a culture that values stoicism and stigmatises
mental illness.
"Their houses are still there, but they can't go back," said
Shinichi Niwa, a professor of psychiatry at Fukushima Medical
University, who said that displacement contributed to anger,
despair and suicide.
Between 2011 and 2013, suicides declined 11 percent across
Japan. Suicides in Fukushima had also been decreasing in the
years before the disaster, but deaths have ticked up in the past
two years.
Since April 2011, there have been more than 1,500 suicides
in the prefecture. Authorities have so far ruled 54 of those
deaths to be "disaster related".
Japan's government has dispatched counsellors, appointed a
government minister in charge of suicide prevention and provided
funding to local organisations for survivors and evacuees like
Watanabe.
Tepco was bailed out with taxpayer funds in 2012 and expects
to spend more than $48 billion in compensation alone, and
billions more for a decades-long costly decommission.
The utility currently pays all nuclear evacuees a stipend
equal of about $1,000 a month for emotional distress caused by
the accident. Tepco also provides compensation to those who lost
their jobs and partially pays for the value of their homes
depending on the length of their forced evacuation. Those
evacuees living in areas that have no timeline for their return
receive payment for the full value of their homes.
The utility remains under pressure to cut costs as plans to
restart its remaining nuclear complex in Japan's northwest have
stalled in the face of local opposition.
Last month, Tepco rejected a request by residents of Namie -
less than 10 km (6 miles) from the destroyed plant - to raise
their monthly compensation for mental distress.
LONGING FOR HOME
Watanabe's house is still in an exclusion zone, where
traffic is restricted to former residents and decontamination
crews. He now lives alone in prefabricated housing on what used
to be a sports field and regularly commutes to maintain the
empty home, and the yard where his family used to have barbecues
and watch the fireflies blinking under the stars.
After evacuating, Watanabe's family moved through a series
of shelters before finding a small apartment. Then he and Hamako
lost their jobs at a local chicken farm when it closed as the
public shunned food from Fukushima.
"She worried constantly and kept asking, 'What will we do
next?' and 'How can we pay our house loan?'"
In late June 2011, Hamako begged Watanabe to take her home.
He agreed to go to their house and spend one last night there,
hoping the familiar settings would put her at ease.
On June 30, Hamako cooked in the kitchen while her husband
cleared the neck-high brush around the house. After, they sat
together by a window with a sweeping view of their property. She
seemed happy, Watanabe said. She asked him if they really had to
leave the next day.
"She said, 'Well you can go back, but I want to stay here
even if that means living alone. I never want to leave my home.'
I told her, 'Don't be stupid, we have to leave together.'"
The next morning, Watanabe resumed clearing brush. In the
distance, under the spreading boughs of a tall tree, he noticed
a fire. He assumed his wife was burning trash as usual, and
continued working.
($1=101.72 yen)
(Reporting by Mari Saito and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)