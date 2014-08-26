TOKYO Aug 26 A Fukushima district court has
ruled that Tokyo Electric was responsible for a woman's suicide
following the March 2011 nuclear disaster and must pay 49
million yen ($472,000) in compensation, Kyodo news reported.
Mikio Watanabe's civil suit claimed that plant operator
Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc (Tepco) was to blame for
the July 2011 death of his wife, Hamako, 58, who doused herself
in kerosene and set herself on fire after falling into
depression.
