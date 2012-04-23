TOKYO, April 23 Nine Japanese nuclear plant operators said that they plan to announce their outlook for power supply and demand for this summer at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Monday.

Japan's utilities are struggling to secure stable power supplies, as they are unable to restart idled nuclear reactors due to widespread anti-nuclear sentiment after last year's Fukushima nuclear crisis. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)