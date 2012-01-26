* Economic dependence ties tongues in Japan reactor town
* Trust in utility tattered after nuclear crisis
* Government seeking restarts amid power crunch worry
By Yoko Kubota
OHI, Japan, Jan 26 Japan's nuclear
disaster has eroded trust in utilities and shown residents of
the rural, mountainous region of Fukui the risk of radiation,
but a dependence on atomic plants for jobs and funds means
speaking out against them is taboo.
Nestled on the Wakasa Bay in central Japan, the town of Ohi
-- lashed this week by a snowstorm that has blanketed much of
northern Japan -- hosts four of the nuclear reactors that dot
the coast of Fukui prefecture, known as the "Atomic Arcade"
because it has more reactors than any other area in Japan.
The farming and fishing town's 8,850 residents depend
heavily on the nuclear plant for budget revenue and employment,
and many of them are loath to speak out against nuclear power
despite their worries.
A March 11 earthquake and tsunami devastated the Fukushima
nuclear plant in northeast Japan, triggering meltdowns and
radiation leaks that led to mass evacuations and widespread
contamination.
The Fukushima plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co
, was vilified for mismanagement and trying to play down
the extent of the disaster.
Residents of Ohi now wonder if the operator of their plant
can be trusted. But few are willing to voice such doubt.
"Considering Tokyo Electric's tendency to hide information,
I think that Kansai Electric may also be a company that cannot
be trusted," said a politician in the area who supports the
nuclear industry, referring to the Ohi plant operator.
"But we have reasons why we must."
"We recruited the plant somewhat knowing the risks, but the
degree of dependence on it has grown, both financially and in
terms of employment," said the politician, who declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"It's a society where we can't easily speak up."
Fifty of Japan's 54 nuclear reactors have been taken
off-line since the Fukushima disaster and public fear about
safety has kept reactors that underwent checks from restarting.
That includes all four reactors at Ohi which brought the
town about 2.5 billion yen ($32 million) in subsidies in the
financial year to March 2010.
The government, worried about a power crunch, is pushing for
reactors to resume operations, even as it reviews the role of
nuclear power in the resource-poor country's energy mix in a new
mid- to long-term programme to be decided in coming months.
While Japan has abandoned its plan to boost nuclear power to
more than half of its electricity supply by 2030, proponents
argue that atomic power is vital to prevent more Japanese
companies from moving abroad in search of cheaper power, and to
provide a stable power supply.
Officials are now reviewing stress tests on whether reactors
can withstand extreme events like the earthquake and tsunami
that crippled the Fukushima plant.
Experts from the U.N. atomic watchdog visited the Ohi plant
on Thursday after Japan's nuclear safety agency said last week
that tests on two Ohi reactors showed they were capable of
withstanding a severe shock. A panel of Japanese experts is set
to review the tests.
Local governments must also approve reactor restarts before
cabinet ministers give a final go-ahead.
Ohi mayor Shinobu Tokioka told Reuters last week that the
government needed to come up with a comprehensive set of safety
standards and measures based on information from the Fukushima
accident. The governor of Fukui prefecture has also said that
new safety standards are needed.
MONEY LIKE A DRUG
Tetsuen Nakajima, a Buddhist monk in a neighbouring city who
has been opposing nuclear power plants for more than four
decades, said that for the region to reduce reliance on atomic
power, it needed to come up with economic alternatives.
"I have a sense of crisis that the promoters of nuclear
power and Japanese public won't be able to repent unless a
second Fukushima takes place and I absolutely want to prevent
that," said Nakajima at his hillside temple in Obama city, half
of whose population of 30,000 people live within 10 km (six
miles) radius of the Ohi plant.
"You can't just convince people that this situation is
dangerous. While that is certainly the case, in a region where
its economy is up to its neck in nuclear power plants, we need a
convincing vision for creating local employment," the
69-year-old monk told Reuters.
Nakajima suggested that the Wakasa area, home to 13
commercial reactors, should keep getting government subsidies
while it tries to reduce its reliance on the nuclear plants and
come up with solutions.
"After having received money related to the nuclear power
plant like a form of drugs, this region's capability to nurture
its economy independently and actively has declined," he said.
The Ohi politician, a promoter of nuclear power, agreed.
"Many people do not have an aggressive spirit ... It would
be good to come up with a picture of a town that does not rely
only on Kansai Electric. But not a single person is thinking
about that."
With a budget flush with nuclear subsidies, Ohi has built
expensive facilities such as culture and recreation halls.
In nearby Obama city -- which shares the risks but reaps
fewer of the benefits -- the local assembly last year submitted
a statement to then-Prime Minister Naoto Kan urging Japan to
reduce its reliance on nuclear power.
It was a rare critical voice from a region so dependent on
nuclear plants but most residents of Obama, which also gets some
subsidies because it borders the Ohi plant, are reluctant to
break the taboo of speaking out.
"I can't really talk about it because so many people's
employment is related to the plant," said a chef at a
restaurant, who declined to give his name.
Some people say things could have been different.
"So much money came into the town that we are heading in the
wrong direction. People have changed a great deal," the Ohi
politician said.
"Happiness is not about money. There might have been a
different way to live."
(Editing by Linda Sieg and Robert Birsel)