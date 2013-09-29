TOKYO, Sept 29 Tokyo Electric Power Co,
the operator of the crippled Fukushima plant, will likely turn a
profit for the first time in three years in the current business
year, without raising electricity rates or restarting reactors,
its president was quoted as saying on Sunday.
Naomi Hirose's remarks in the Asahi Shimbun daily come after
the utility on Friday applied to restart its Kashiwazaki Kariwa
nuclear plant in northwestern Japan, a key step in its planned
recovery plan from the Fukushima disaster.
"There is a possibility of (Kashiwazaki Kariwa) restart
within the next business year. It is more acceptable (for
financial institutions) that we put off some maintenance into
the next business year," the Asahi quoted Hirose as saying in an
interview.
"If we press ahead with cost cuts steadily, we can turn
profitable this business year."
Hirose said the likelihood that a restart at Kashiwazaki
Kariwa could shore up next year's profitability has made it
easier for its creditor banks to accept the utility's plan to
postpone part of its maintenance works into next year, an
earnings boost for this year, the Asahi quoted Hirose as saying.
The Kashiwazaki Kariwa facility is the world's largest
nuclear plant, and resuming its reactors would cut down on huge
fuel costs the company now shoulders for thermal power
generation.
Final approval to resume power generation at the facility,
some 300 km (180 miles) northwest of Tokyo, is uncertain and any
decision would take many months at best.
Tokyo Electric has not announced its official earnings
forecasts for the current business year to March 31, citing
uncertainty over the restart of the Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant.
Company spokesman Hiroshi Itagaki said returning to
recurring profit at the parent-only basis this business year was
in line with existing company policy.
"Following the Fukushima accident, the company has been in
the red for two years in a row. A loss this year would make it
three consecutive years, which is impermissible as a
corporation," he told Reuters.
Postponing some non-urgent maintenance works on its
distribution network into the next business year starting April
2014 is one option for the utility, he said.
Tokyo Electric has posted more than $27 billion in net
losses since the Fukushima disaster, in which a powerful
earthquake and tsunami knocked out cooling systems and triggered
fuel meltdowns.
Two and a half years after the accident, the world's worst
nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986, Tokyo Electric is
still struggling to control leakage of contaminated water into
the ocean.
In a separate interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun daily on
Sunday, Hirose said he had no intention of again using the No.5
and No.6 reactors at the Fukushima plant - two units at the site
that survived the 2011 tsunami - to generate power.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this month visited the
Fukushima complex and requested that the two reactors be
decommissioned. Tokyo Electric then said it would make a
decision on the fate of the reactors by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)