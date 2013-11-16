TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's embattled Tokyo Electric
Power Co plans to shed more than 1,000 jobs via
voluntary retirements by the second half of 2014, sources told
Reuters, as it seeks to win more financial aid to clean up its
crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
Tepco is working on a reorganization plan to fend off more
drastic proposals, including possibly dragging the company
through bankruptcy in return for a publicly funded clean-up and
shutdown of its Fukushima reactors.
The government has already agreed to spend 47 billion yen
($468.7 million) on dealing with some 1,000 tanks of radiated
water at Tepco's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, which
was wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami two years
ago.
Japan's government is also considering paying part of the
cost to decommission Fukushima's damaged nuclear reactors, and
restructuring could help Tepco secure more government aid.
The utility hopes to secure 500 billion yen in funding from
banks by the end of the year and hopes staff cuts will encourage
banks to agree to the funding.
Tepco has been telling banks that it can return to an
operating profit if it restarts two reactors at its Kashiwazaki
Kariwa facility by fiscal 2014, sources have also told Reuters.
Three reactors suffered core meltdowns at the Fukushima
Daiichi plant north of Tokyo after the March 2011 disaster that
triggered explosions and forced the evacuation of 160,000 people
from nearby towns and villages.
Tepco, which has floundered in trying to bring the plant
under control in the two and a half years since the disaster, is
now moving to full decommissioning at the six-reactor
facility.($1 = 100.2850 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Perry)