TOKYO Aug 17 Japanese utility Kyushu Electric
Power said on Monday that it was monitoring activity at a
volcano near its Sendai nuclear plant, but did not need to take
any special precautions after authorities warned of the risk of
a larger-than-usual eruption.
The reactor is the first to be restarted under new safety
standards put in place since the meltdowns at Fukushima in 2011.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and much of Japanese industry want
reactors to be switched on again to cut fuel bills, but opinion
polls show a majority of the public oppose the move after the
nuclear crisis triggered by an earthquake and tsunami.
The possibility of a significant eruption of Sakurajima,
located about 50 km (30 miles) from Sendai, is a reminder of the
volatile geology of Japan, which has 110 active volcanoes.
"We are not currently taking any particular response,"
Kyushu Electric spokesman Tomomitsu Sakata said by
phone.
"There is no impact in particular to the operations" of the
Sendai plant, Sakata said. "We will continue to pay close
attention to information from the Japan Meteorological Agency."
The 890-megawatt-reactor had reached 50 percent of its
output by Sunday and the operator expects full power to be
achieved around Aug. 24, Sakata said.
Critics of the nuclear industry say that new safety measures
are insufficient, particularly for plants such as Sendai, which
is located near five giant calderas, crater-like depressions
formed by past eruptions, with the closest one about 40 km away.
The precautions by Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority for
volcanic eruptions were "wanting in a number of important
respects" and did not meet international standards, said
John Large, chief executive of Large & Associates, a nuclear
engineering consultancy.
Large wrote a report this year on the Sendai plant's ability
to withstand being hit by volcanic ash and has testified in
court about the issue.
Sakurajima is one of Japan's most active volcanoes and
erupts almost constantly. There was a risk of larger than usual
eruption, an official at the Japan Meteorological Agency said on
Saturday.
"With Kyushu's volcanoes clearly more active, Sendai should
be shut immediately," said Aileen Mioko Smith, executive
director at activist group, Green Action, claiming there was no
viable evacuation plan for the plant.
The Meteorological agency raised the warning level on the
peak, about 1,000 km southwest of Tokyo, to an unprecedented 4,
for prepare to evacuate, from 3.
Seventy seven residents who live within a 3 km radius of the
craters have been evacuated, an official said on Monday.
($1 = 124.2200 yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Aaron
Sheldrick; Editing by Ed Davies)