* Safety debate over nuclear reactors still not settled
* Scientists say concerned about risk of volcanic eruptions
* Nuclear regulator says destructive eruption unlikely in
coming decades
* Japan home to 110 active volcanoes
TOKYO, June 4 In the three years since the
Fukushima disaster, Japan's utilities have pledged $15 billion
to harden their nuclear plants against earthquakes, tsunamis,
tornadoes and terrorist attacks.
But as Japan's nuclear safety regulator prepares to rule on
whether the first of the country's 48 idled reactors is ready to
be come back online, the post-Fukushima debate about how safe is
safe enough has turned to a final risk: volcanoes.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) has already said the
chance of volcanic activity during the lifespan of Kyushu
Electric Power's nuclear plant at Sendai was
negligible, suggesting it will give it the green light. The
plant, some 1,000 km (600 miles) south of Tokyo, lies in a
region of active volcanic sites.
Critics, including some scientists who were consulted by the
NRA, say that shows regulators are turning a blind eye to the
kind of unlikely but potentially devastating chain of events
that pushed the Fukushima Daiichi plant into a triple meltdown
in 2011 when a tsunami crashed into the facility.
The debate has played out in several months of public
hearings in Tokyo by the NRA and could weigh on the last hurdle
for restarting nuclear plants - the opinion of local residents -
at a time when the costs of keeping reactors shut are mounting.
While reactors have been offline, Japan has had to spend
around $87 billion on replacement fuel, utility operators
estimate. Before 2011, Japan got about 30 percent of its
electricity from nuclear power.
Kyushu Electric's business plan hinges on getting its
two-reactor facility at Sendai restarted. The utility has posted
$5.9 billion in losses over the past three years and is seeking
a $1 billion bailout in new equity from the Development Bank of
Japan.
Critics say the NRA safety review overestimates the power of
science to predict future volcanic eruptions.
Japan lies on the "Ring of Fire", a horseshoe-shaped band of
fault lines and volcanoes circling the edges of the Pacific
Ocean. Japan itself is home to 110 active volcanoes.
Sendai, at the southern end of the island of Kyushu, is 50
km (31 miles) from Sakurajima, an active volcano. Five giant
calderas, crater-like depressions formed by past eruptions, are
also in the region, the closest one just 40 km (25 miles) from
the Sendai plant.
"No-one believes that volcanic risks have been adequately
discussed," said Setsuya Nakada, a professor of volcanology at
the University of Tokyo, who advised officials when they were
forming regulatory guidelines for monitoring volcanoes.
Eruptions that form calderas are devastating, but extremely
rare. Scientists believe the odds of a massive caldera-forming
eruption happening in Japan are less than 1 in 10,000 in any
given year.
Evidence of the most recent mega-eruption in southern Japan
is the underwater Kikai caldera, which was formed by a violent
eruption around 7,300 years ago. The eruption covered southern
Kyushu with more than 60 centimetres of ash.
HOLLYWOOD SCRIPT
At times, the catastrophic scenarios that have been floated
in debating the safety of Sendai before the NRA have sounded
like a plot-line from a Hollywood disaster movie.
In one model presented by Kyushu Electric, an eruption
similar to one 12,000 years ago would cover the Sendai facility
with 15 centimetres of ash and block roads. The utility said it
would be able to clear the ash and Sendai could still function.
Kyushu Electric also said it would install new monitoring
equipment around nearby calderas and develop plans to remove
highly radioactive fuel to a safer site if the threat of an
eruption is detected.
But Toshitsugu Fujii, the head of the Japan Meteorological
Agency's volcanic eruption monitoring committee and honorary
professor of volcanology at the University of Tokyo, said there
was no demonstrated way to predict eruptions.
"It wouldn't be surprising for any part of Japan to
experience earthquakes or volcanic eruptions at any time. The
question is when, and we don't have the technology to predict
that," Fujii told Reuters.
The NRA is less concerned.
"Our judgment is that it is unlikely that a destructive
eruption would occur in the next 30 to 40 years," NRA Chairman
Shunichi Tanaka told reporters last week.
As soon as the NRA clears the Sendai nuclear plant for
restart, local townships closest to the facility will hold
public hearings. The government has said it will defer to the
prefecture and the host city to make the final decision.
Charles Connor, a professor at the University of South
Florida's School of Geosciences, said the risk of a
caldera-forming eruption near the Sendai plant was "very low on
the time scale of the human experience".
"If we can draw something from the Fukushima tragedy it is
that dialogue has to develop between scientists and regulators
so citizens can understand risk and reach a balanced decision on
what is acceptable," he said.
