TOKYO May 29 Japan's parliament began a debate
on Tuesday about plans for a new nuclear watchdog, raising hopes
of a compromise after months of political bickering that has
postponed a tightening of industry oversight after the Fukushima
crisis.
The push to create a nuclear regulatory agency is part of
Tokyo's efforts to allay public concerns about safety as it
nears a decision on restarting some of its idled reactors, all
of which have been shut down in the 14 months since Fukushima.
The Fukushima disaster cast a spotlight on cosy ties between
regulators, politicians and utilities - known as Japan's
"nuclear village" - that critics say was a major factor in
failure to avert the world's worst nuclear accident since
Chernobyl in 1986.
Some local governments have cited the establishment of a new
watchdog as a precondition for restarting offline reactors,
while Tokyo has been reluctant to override objections for fear
of a backlash.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda had hoped to have a new
regulatory agency up and running by April 1 but debate was
delayed by infighting in a divided parliament, where the
opposition controls the upper house and can block bills.
"There are some gaps ... between the government's bill and
the one submitted by the (opposition) Liberal Democratic Party
and New Komeito party but we share the awareness that it is
necessary to set up a new nuclear regulator as soon as
possible," Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said.
"I assume some revisions may be needed for the bill, but
after constructive discussions, I hope we can introduce a new
organisation and system soon," he told a news conference.
POWERFUL "NUCLEAR VILLAGE"
Both the government and opposition proposals would split the
Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA) from the trade and
industry ministry, which has long promoted nuclear power.
The government wants to put the new watchdog under the wing
of the environment ministry, while the opposition proposes a
more legally independent body.
Who staffs the new agency, however, will be more vital in
ensuring tighter oversight and restoring public trust in
regulators and utilities than the legal framework, experts said.
"The people need to be neutral and have special skills and
knowledge and it is quite difficult to choose such people," said
Hiroshi Takahashi, a fellow at Fujitsu Research Institute.
Nuclear power supplied nearly a third of Japan's electricity
before Fukushima, but all 50 reactors are now offline for
checks. The government is keen to restart two in western Japan
before a potential summer power crunch.
"It takes some time to restart the reactors, so this is not
something we can debate endlessly," Noda said in an interview
with Japanese media on Monday.
Kansai Electric Power Co. operating the two
reactors has said it would take six weeks to reconnect them to
the grid and the government has asked businesses and consumers
in its service area to cut summer electricity usage by 15
percent from 2010 levels if the reactors are not restarted.
Analysts said prospects that Noda will soon decide to
restart the two reactors were increasing, interpreting this as a
sign that the "nuclear village" is alive and well.
"I think it is foolhardy and way too hasty," said Jeffrey
Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University's Japan
campus. "That suggests the 'nuclear village' is still powerful."
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)