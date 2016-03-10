By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, March 10
TOKYO, March 10 The share price of Japan's power
utilities tumbled to a 16-month low on Thursday after an
unexpected court injunction halted operations at two nuclear
reactors, stymieing plans to bring more atomic plants back
online.
The Topix subindex for electric and gas power
fell as much as 5.5 percent, before ending the day 3.1 percent
lower even as the broader Topix climbed 1.5 percent.
A local court on Wednesday ordered Kansai Electric Power
to cease operations at two nuclear reactors at its
Takahama plant in the south of the country.
Japan's second-largest power utility was the most reliant on
atomic power before the 2011 Fukushima disaster led to the
eventual shutdown of all the nation's reactors.
The injunction came only weeks after Kansai Power restarted
the two reactors, with one of them already offline due to an
unplanned shutdown.
"The injunction is the latest setback for the Takahama
reactors and the nuclear restart process nationwide, suggesting
that nuclear power will continue to provide a small share of
Japan's electricity generation," said Tobias Harris, vice
president of Teneo Intelligence, a New York-based advisory firm.
Kansai Electric Power Co Inc weighed heavily on the
utility sector, falling to a 17-month low before ending the day
down 14.7 percent.
"Uncertainty about nuclear operations makes management more
cautious in its decision-making and therefore the speed of
dividend restoration could be slowed," said Yuji Nishiyama, an
analyst at JP Morgan.
"And they may feel the need to have more equity to cope with
black swan events, resulting in potential capital raising and
less lucrative shareholder returns."
The court ruling marks the latest blow to efforts by the
industry and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to restart Japan's fleet
of nuclear power plants. It leaves only two of the country's 43
nuclear reactors online after they were idled for a period of
two years in the aftermath of the March 2011 meltdown at the
Fukushima Daiichi power plant.
Traders said the ruling could open the door for neighboring
prefectures to prevent the operation of reactors otherwise
approved for restart by Japan's nuclear watchdog.
Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, Japan's largest power
utility and the operator of the wrecked Fukushima plant, saw its
shares fall as much as 6.1 percent, before closing 2.1 percent
lower.
Shares of Hokkaido Electric Power Co Inc dropped to
a 13-1/2 month low and ended the day down 8.3 percent.
Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc, which restarted its
Sendai No. 1 and No. 2 reactors last year, plunged 8 percent.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Additional reporting by Aaron
Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)