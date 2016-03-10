TOKYO, March 10 The share price of Japan's power utilities tumbled to a 16-month low on Thursday after an unexpected court injunction halted operations at two nuclear reactors, stymieing plans to bring more atomic plants back online.

The Topix subindex for electric and gas power fell as much as 5.5 percent, before ending the day 3.1 percent lower even as the broader Topix climbed 1.5 percent.

A local court on Wednesday ordered Kansai Electric Power to cease operations at two nuclear reactors at its Takahama plant in the south of the country.

Japan's second-largest power utility was the most reliant on atomic power before the 2011 Fukushima disaster led to the eventual shutdown of all the nation's reactors.

The injunction came only weeks after Kansai Power restarted the two reactors, with one of them already offline due to an unplanned shutdown.

"The injunction is the latest setback for the Takahama reactors and the nuclear restart process nationwide, suggesting that nuclear power will continue to provide a small share of Japan's electricity generation," said Tobias Harris, vice president of Teneo Intelligence, a New York-based advisory firm.

Kansai Electric Power Co Inc weighed heavily on the utility sector, falling to a 17-month low before ending the day down 14.7 percent.

"Uncertainty about nuclear operations makes management more cautious in its decision-making and therefore the speed of dividend restoration could be slowed," said Yuji Nishiyama, an analyst at JP Morgan.

"And they may feel the need to have more equity to cope with black swan events, resulting in potential capital raising and less lucrative shareholder returns."

The court ruling marks the latest blow to efforts by the industry and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to restart Japan's fleet of nuclear power plants. It leaves only two of the country's 43 nuclear reactors online after they were idled for a period of two years in the aftermath of the March 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant.

Traders said the ruling could open the door for neighboring prefectures to prevent the operation of reactors otherwise approved for restart by Japan's nuclear watchdog.

Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, Japan's largest power utility and the operator of the wrecked Fukushima plant, saw its shares fall as much as 6.1 percent, before closing 2.1 percent lower.

Shares of Hokkaido Electric Power Co Inc dropped to a 13-1/2 month low and ended the day down 8.3 percent.

Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc, which restarted its Sendai No. 1 and No. 2 reactors last year, plunged 8 percent. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)