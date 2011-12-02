An employee checks an Euro note at the Bank of Taiwan head office in Taipei May 10, 2010. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang/Files

TOKYO The European Central Bank needs to take aggressive action and the European Union must aim for fiscal solidarity to resolve the region's debt crisis, a senior official at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

Rintaro Tamaki, a deputy secretary-general of the OECD, made the remarks a day after ECB President Mario Draghi signalled it stood ready to act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt crisis if political leaders agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the 17-nation euro zone.

Two years into Europe's debt crisis, investors are fleeing the euro zone bond market, European banks are dumping government debt, south European banks are bleeding deposits and a recession looms, fuelling doubts about the survival of the single currency.

To resolve the debt crisis, Tamaki, who served as Japan's top currency official for two years until August, urged Germany to overcome domestic opposition to EU fiscal solidarity and aggressive action by the ECB.

"It is obvious that neither aggressive ECB action nor each European country's institutional enhancement towards fiscal integration can be achieved without Germany changing its stance," Tamaki told Reuters in an interview.

"Germany must make the proper judgment and demonstrate clear leadership by overcoming public sentiment to break through the current situation."

The ECB's bond buying is justifiable at a time of crisis, he added.

"The Bank of Japan is buying yen-denominated bonds and the Fed is buying dollar-denominated bonds as a monetary adjustment tool under normal conditions," he said.

"I don't think you call it a 'moral hazard' when a crisis hits and a central bank rescues its own country's bond market from the brink of collapse."

The euro zone's debt crisis has become the biggest threat to the global economy and a break-up of the currency bloc can no longer be ruled out, the OECD said on Monday, slashing its forecasts and urging the ECB to play a bigger role in defusing the crisis.

The crisis has led to the yen's strengthening driven by safe-haven fund flows, jeopardising Japan's recovery from the March earthquake.

In Tamaki's tenure as vice finance minister for international affairs, he oversaw Japanese currency intervention twice -- once on its own September last year and once jointly with G7 countries following the March earthquake and tsunami.

Japan has intervened at least twice solo since then.

Tamaki said it would be a waste of time to argue whether Japan's action has gained understanding from other countries.

"The G7 has not objected to intervention ... There is no such argument as 'never intervene' or 'it's okay to intervene all the time'," Tamaki said.

"What we have agreed is that excess volatility in currencies is negative for the economy."

Tamaki currently oversees programmes covering financial affairs, taxes, environment, development and green growth, at the OECD, a Paris-based think-tank.

