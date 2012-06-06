(Adds details)

By Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng

SINGAPORE, June 6 Japan's Cosmo Oil will skip diesel exports in July, the third month in a row, as it is unlikely to restore normal run rates at its quake-hit 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba plant until the end of the third quarter at the earliest, traders said on Wednesday.

The company is aiming to resume exports of middle distillates in August, dealers said, though this was not confirmed.

"Cosmo might import some oil products, but this will depend on domestic demand and nothing has been decided yet," one of the sources said.

Prior to the severe earthquake that struck Japan in March 2011, the company exported about three middle distillates cargoes a month, flipping to a net importer of three to four cargoes a month since the quake, the source added.

In the first half of the year, it exported a total of 2-3 cargoes, traders said.

Cosmo Oil could not be immediately reached for comment.

Cosmo's continued absence from the spot market as an exporter could buffer a market which is likely to be over-supplied in July with North Asian refineries back from maintenance, and demand expected to be lacklustre due to economic uncertainties.

At least 10 medium-range vessels containing about 30,000 tonnes each of jet fuel and 15 vessels containing diesel are expected to be loaded from Japan in July, up from the 18 vessels to be loaded in June and 12-13 vessels in May, traders said.

"A lot of cargoes are expected to hit the spot market from Japan and Korea, so prices will likely be pressured," a Japan-based trader said.

GASOLINE IMPORTS TO CONTINUE

Cosmo Oil will continue to import gasoline in the third quarter, estimated at about 90,000 tonnes a month, traders said.

The company's gasoline imports were seen at a peak of at least 150,000 tonnes last July, four months after the massive quake disrupted supplies.

Its import volumes however have fallen, dipping to around 120,000 tonnes a month in the first quarter, and around 90,000 tonnes a month for July-September.

Despite the smaller imported volumes, traders said Cosmo's gasoline imports will temporarily help support the market as they coming at a time when Vietnamese importers are on a buying spree following the shutdown of Vietnam's only refinery in mid-May.

Cosmo is not expected to restore normal run rates at its Chiba plant until the end of the third quarter at the earliest, with the lower operational rates likely to extend into the fourth quarter.

Cosmo has planned maintenance at its 120,000 barrels per day No. 2 crude distillation unit (CDU) in Chiba from May 3 to mid-to late July, and a scheduled turnaround at its 100,000 bpd No. 1 CDU from Sep. 22 to Nov 16.

Chiba refinery resumed partial refining operations from January this year for the first time since a fire engulfed 17 of its 25 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks following a massive earthquake in March, 2011.

Meanwhile, the company said it had taken the precautionary step of halting all marine berthing operations at its Chiba refinery from noon (0300 GMT) on Wednesday as a typhoon was passing the country.

The typhoon has not affected the plant's oil refining and truck oil product shipping operations, a company spokesman said. (Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)