(Adds details)
By Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, June 6 Japan's Cosmo Oil
will skip diesel exports in July, the third month in a row, as
it is unlikely to restore normal run rates at its quake-hit
220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba plant until the end of the
third quarter at the earliest, traders said on Wednesday.
The company is aiming to resume exports of middle
distillates in August, dealers said, though this was not
confirmed.
"Cosmo might import some oil products, but this will depend
on domestic demand and nothing has been decided yet," one of the
sources said.
Prior to the severe earthquake that struck Japan in March
2011, the company exported about three middle distillates
cargoes a month, flipping to a net importer of three to four
cargoes a month since the quake, the source added.
In the first half of the year, it exported a total of 2-3
cargoes, traders said.
Cosmo Oil could not be immediately reached for comment.
Cosmo's continued absence from the spot market as an
exporter could buffer a market which is likely to be
over-supplied in July with North Asian refineries back from
maintenance, and demand expected to be lacklustre due to
economic uncertainties.
At least 10 medium-range vessels containing about 30,000
tonnes each of jet fuel and 15 vessels containing diesel are
expected to be loaded from Japan in July, up from the 18 vessels
to be loaded in June and 12-13 vessels in May, traders said.
"A lot of cargoes are expected to hit the spot market from
Japan and Korea, so prices will likely be pressured," a
Japan-based trader said.
GASOLINE IMPORTS TO CONTINUE
Cosmo Oil will continue to import gasoline in the third
quarter, estimated at about 90,000 tonnes a month, traders said.
The company's gasoline imports were seen at a peak of at
least 150,000 tonnes last July, four months after the massive
quake disrupted supplies.
Its import volumes however have fallen, dipping to around
120,000 tonnes a month in the first quarter, and around 90,000
tonnes a month for July-September.
Despite the smaller imported volumes, traders said Cosmo's
gasoline imports will temporarily help support the market as
they coming at a time when Vietnamese importers are on a buying
spree following the shutdown of Vietnam's only refinery in
mid-May.
Cosmo is not expected to restore normal run rates at its
Chiba plant until the end of the third quarter at the earliest,
with the lower operational rates likely to extend into the
fourth quarter.
Cosmo has planned maintenance at its 120,000 barrels per day
No. 2 crude distillation unit (CDU) in Chiba from May 3 to
mid-to late July, and a scheduled turnaround at its 100,000 bpd
No. 1 CDU from Sep. 22 to Nov 16.
Chiba refinery resumed partial refining operations from
January this year for the first time since a fire engulfed 17 of
its 25 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks following a massive
earthquake in March, 2011.
Meanwhile, the company said it had taken the precautionary
step of halting all marine berthing operations at its Chiba
refinery from noon (0300 GMT) on Wednesday as a typhoon was
passing the country.
The typhoon has not affected the plant's oil refining and
truck oil product shipping operations, a company spokesman said.
(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)