March 12 Following is the history of Japan's oil product exports, according to trade ministry data. Units are in barrels per day. Year bpd 2004 277,047 2005 361,017 2006 374,186 2007 475,762 2008 583,858 2009 528,664 2010 514,425 2011 471,023 2012 419,007 2013 491,118 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)