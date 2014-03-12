UPDATE 4-Oil dips, on course for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
March 12 Following describes breakdown of oil product exports by Japanese oil refiners. Units are in thousands of barrels per day, with year-on-year percentage changes. The business year 2013/14 refers to the year ending March 2014. Data is based on company's announcements or information. Company Apr-Dec 2013 Yr/Yr % 2013/14 Yr/Yr % 2014/15 est JX 200 16.5 129+ rise rise Idemitsu 15 2.4 18 -2.7 n/a Cosmo Oil 19 1704 22 2715.4 23 Company Jan-Sept 2013 Yr/Yr % Jan-Dec 2013 Yr/Yr % 2014 est TonenGeneral 113 30 108 20.7 rise Showa Shell 24 166.2 27 171.6 47 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)
HANOI, April 21 U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Vietnam's prime minister to visit the United States, the Southeast Asian nation's government said on its website on Friday.